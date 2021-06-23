Sofia Vergara Opens Up About Jimmie Herrod's Audition On 'AGT' Latest Episode

On June 22, 2021, Sofia Vergara pushed the Golden Buzzer for one of the contestants Jimmie Herrod on AGT latest episode after his memorable audition in which he performed Tomorrow from Annie. In a recent interaction, the judge said that the performance got her to tears and gave her chills.

Sofia Vergara was nearly in tears by Jimmie's audition

Jimmie Herrod sang Tomorrow, a song which judge Simon Cowell called the "worst song in the world." Though he was advised to do another song, the singer wowed the panel and the audience with his lovely performance and also changed Simon’s mind about the song. After Jimmie’s performance, Simon said, "Wow, wow, it's not my worst song anymore, unbelievable.”

Speaking of Jimmie’s performance, Sofia told People that his performance was “so powerful” and it completely blew her away. “His voice, his presence, the song - it was all incredible!" she added. Every part of her just knew that she needed to push the Golden Buzzer. She loved his performance and he deserved it. Further, she said that she got chills all over her body. She was so moved by his performance that it nearly brought her to tears. “It was such a beautiful performance,” she recalled.

After Jimmie’s audition, Sofia Vergara initially tricked everyone by downplaying her reaction to his performance, even though Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel gave him a standing ovation. Initially, she said, “Um, I have to say that I didn't like it that much,” and went on to receive boos from the audience. Soon, she exclaimed that she loved it and slammed the Golden Buzzer. Just after this, Jimmie had a celebratory FaceTime with his father. Later, Simon Cowell told Sofia that he thought that she didn’t like the performance as she wasn’t standing up. He thought she hated it, but her response turned out to be unbelievable.

More about Jimmie Herrod

Jimmie Herrod completed his bachelor of music degree from Washington's Cornish College of the Arts and his master of music from Portland State University. He was also teaching music to children virtually during the coronavirus pandemic. He joins the AGT season 16 of Golden Buzzer winners along with singer Nightbirde, the Northwell Health Nurse Choir and the World Taekwondo Demonstration Team.

(IMAGE: SOFIA VERGARA'S INSTAGRAM)

