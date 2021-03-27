Sommer Ray Accuses Singer Machine Gun Kelly Of Cheating On Her With Megan Fox

Model Sommer Ray has recently revealed some facts about her relationship. In a recent episode of a podcast, Sommer Ray has accused Machine Gun Kelly of cheating on her with his co-star Megan Fox. Sommer Ray and Machine Gun Kelly were in a relationship for three months before they parted ways with each other in April 2020.

Sommer Ray's accusation

In a recent podcast episode of Logan Paul called Impaulsive, the model revealed some things about her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly. In the podcast, Sommer Ray said that if anyone looks at the timeline of her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly then they might notice that she was still in Puerto Rico waiting for him in a hotel while he was filming for the movie Switchblade Grass. Furthermore, she added that she thought Megan Fox was married and had kids so she thought everything was alright.

Later on, Sommer Ray said that she got convinced of Megan and Machine Gun Kelly's relationship when Kelly didn't allow her to visit the sets of Bloody Valentine. More to the point, Sommer added that Kelly would use to put his phone in silent mode at night because of the fact that Megan used to call him at that time.

When asked if she was sure of Kelly and Megan dating each other, Megan replied that she wasn't sure and wouldn't have been hurt if they were joking. She added that she might have probably done the same thing and would have cheated on Kelly with Megan Fox. According to a report by E! News, it was revealed that Megan Fox had started getting close with Machine Gun Kelly in the month of May while filming for their upcoming movie.

In the end, Megan said that she didn't like how Kelly made her the villain in the situation when he wrote some tweets about Sommer. The model added that she received death threats after Machine Gun Kelly's tweet. At last, she said that everything is now resolved for her as Kelly and Sommer never slept together as she makes her partner wait for three months before sleeping together and Kelly never passed the test.

Source: Sommer Ray / Machine Gun Kelly's Instagram