'Sonic The Hedgehog 2' First Poster Out Now, Trailer To Release On Dec 9

The makers of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 have dropped the first poster of the sequel based on the video game franchise published by Sega and Sonic Team.

The movie is a sequel to the 2020 movie Sonic the Hedgehog and will see Ben Schwartz reprises his role as the voice of Sonic, alongside Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik and James Marsden and Tika Sumpter as Tom and Maddie Wachowski respectively.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 poster out now

The makers of the adventure comedy film Sonic the Hedgehog 2 unveiled the first poster of the movie. The poster featured Sonic and Tails as they are chased by Jim Carrey's Dr. Robotnik. As the makers shared the poster they wrote, "The first poster for #SonicMovie2 has arrived! And that’s not all – The world premiere of the new #SonicMovie2 trailer drops tomorrow in @TheGameAwards at 8pm ET."

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will follow the story of an anthropomorphic blue hedgehog who can run at supersonic speeds. Sonic settles on Earth as a new member of the Wachowski family with Tom and Maddie after defeating his arch-nemesis, Dr. Robotnik, in the first film. After defeating Dr. Robotnik and banishing him to a planet full of mushrooms, Sonic is ready for more freedom, as Tom and Maddie agree to let him stay home while they go on vacation.

However, Dr. Robotnik, now known as Dr. Eggman, returns from the mushroom planet with a new partner, Knuckles, in search of an emerald that can give the power to build and destroy civilizations. Now, Sonic and his newfound friend Tails embark on a journey to find the emerald before it falls into Robotnik's hands

Colleen O'Shaughnessey the original voice of Miles Prower aka Tails and Idris Elba as Knuckles the Echidna will be joining the cast of the movie. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is scheduled to be theatrically released in the United States on April 8, 2022. The first movie Sonic the Hedgehog was a commercial success and became the sixth-highest-grossing film of 2020 and the highest-grossing video game film adaptation of all time in North America.

Image: Instagram/@sonicmovie