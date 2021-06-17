Sophia Di Martino Reveals She Was Nine Months Pregnant When She Got Offered 'Loki'

Loki episode 2 which came out on Wednesday, June 16, had some big surprises in it. The biggest of them all was the reveal of a female Loki. The episode ended on a cliffhanger as the dangerous Loki variant is wreaking havoc for the Time Variance Authority aka TVA was identified as a woman. The character of Lady Loki became an instant favourite as fans took to social media to note their excitement. Meanwhile, Sophia Di Martino, who plays the role has come out to reveal that she was called up for the role while she was pregnant.

Sophia Di Martino reveals she was pregnant when the Marvel team approached her for the role

Sophia Di Martino, who came in as a surprise character on the show is now taking over the internet. Now, the actor has revealed that she was in shock when she got the call for the Marvel show which features actor Tom Hiddleston as Loki. Speaking to Digital Spy at the Loki press launch, the Lady Loki actor said that she was nine months pregnant when she was called up for the job.

The actor hysterically added that she first asked the studio if they were sure about their decision. Explaining her experience on the sets, she said that her co-star Tom Hiddleston helped her through the script and advised her for various scenes. She also revealed that Hiddleston made sure that she didn't trip over anything and often joined her during lunchtime. She also said that she was happy to join the Loki cast which features actors like Owen Wilson and Wunmi Mosaka.

The Lady Loki in Loki episode 2

The female variant of Loki, aka Lady Loki, was first introduced in comic books in 2008. While many fans have already started posting fan theories about the character, a few eagle-eyed fans of MCU believe that the identity is fake and the character is in fact Sylvie Lushton, aka the Enchantress. This theory is further fuelled by the fact that foreign language dubs credits list of the series noted Di Martino’s character as Sylvie, while English-language credited her as the Variant.

A look at Loki's reviews and ratings

Just like the debut episode, the second instalment of the Loki series was welcomed by fans with positive reviews. The standalone show featuring the story of The God of Mischief has turned out to be a fan as well as critics favourite. Currently, the show is rated at 96% on Rotten Tomatoes, while the IMDB has given the TV series a 9.1-star rating out of 10. Loki's episodes are set to release every Wednesday, with the next instalment coming out on June 23.

IMAGE: A STILL FROM LOKI

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.