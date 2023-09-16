Sophie Turner Kisses Joan Co-star Frank Dillane In Viral Photo Amid Divorce From Joe Jonas

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have been in the news owing to their divorce. Amid all this, the actress was snapped in Spain shooting for a new show Joan. Several pictures of Turner are doing the rounds on the Internet in which she can be seen with her co-star Frank Dillane.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner had an intimate wedding in May 2019.

The ex-couple announced separation in a joint statement on Instagram.

They are reportedly fighting a legal battle for their daughters' custody.

Inside Sophie Turner and Frank Dillane's shooting diaries in Spain

A fan page on X (formerly Twitter) shared many pictures of Sophie and Frank busy filming for their new show. In the images, they can be seen splashing water on each other happily. The Game of Thrones actress can be seen in a teal swimsuit paired with a multi-coloured top, while Frank sports a polo T-shirt and shorts. In some photos, they can be seen kissing each other, seemingly for a scene.

More pictures of Frank Dillane and Sophie Turner at Joan's set in Spain!



via splash! pic.twitter.com/dmEBY6eVzY — Frank Dillane News (@dillanedaily) September 15, 2023

In the upcoming show, Sophie will be playing the role of a jewel thief, Joan Hannington, while Frank will be her husband, Boisie Hannington. The show went on the floors in May in England and will showcase the journey of Joan from housewife and mother, to petty offender, to diamond thief and criminal mastermind.

Joe Jonas addresses the Alexa Nikolas controversy

Joe Jonas, who is currently on a musical tour with his brothers Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas, reacted to Alexa Nikolas' claims. She accused the singer of having asked her for nudes in the past while wearing a purity ring. After this, Joe, during the performance at the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, paused his performance and said, "I just wanna say, look, if you don't hear it from these lips, don't believe it, okay? Thank you for the love and support. Me and my family, we love you guys."