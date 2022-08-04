Power couple Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner welcomed their second child together last month. While the duo, who are already parents to a daughter, Willa, have been maintaining the privacy of their children and hasn't revealed any photos, the Game of Thrones star made her Instagram comeback after welcoming her second baby and shared a picture of herself flaunting her baby bump.

As per one of the interviews with Elle UK, Sophie managed to keep her second pregnancy extremely private. In an interview, she told Elle UK, "We're so excited to be expanding the family. It's the best blessing ever." When asked about motherhood, Sophie further added, "It's what life is about for me—raising the next generation. The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength." Ever since, the actor has been spotted on various occasions, flaunting her baby bump while posing with her 32-year-old singer-husband.

Sophie Turner shares unseen pic of a baby bump after welcoming second child

The 28-year-old Game of Thrones star had confirmed the news about her pregnancy in an interview with Elle UK published in early May. "It's what life is about for me – raising the next generation," Turner had told the publication then. In the recent photo shared by Sophie Turner, she was seen showing off her stomach while wearing leggings, a black top, and a puffer jacket. While the couple is also parents to daughter Willa whom they welcomed in July 2020. Sharing a photo of herself with her baby bump on Instagram, Turner wrote, "Full of baby". Take a look it here:

The couple had tied the knot in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony in May 2019 before a grand wedding celebration attended by family and friends in France the following month. The duo has always maintained no photography rule for their daughter and hence never revealed the face of their first child. Meanwhile, the youngest of the Jonas brothers, Frankie Jonas also revealed in a recent interview how he has become the favourite uncle to his siblings' kids.

(Image: @sophiet/Instagram)