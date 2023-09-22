Sophie Turner Sues Joe Jonas For Wrongful Retention Of Daughters Following Divorce: Report

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner announced their divorce in a public statement earlier this month. Days after the news of their separation surfaced, reports of them fighting a custody battle for their children also began doing rounds. A new court proceeding acquired by the New York Post claims that the Game of Thrones actress is now suing her estranged husband.

3 things you need to know

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have been married since 2019.

The couple has two daughters, aged 3 and 1.

The two have been together for seven years, with their marriage lasting for four years.

Sophie Turner sues Joe Jonas

According to the New York Post, the court documents filed by Sophie claim that Joe has withheld the passports of their daughters thus restricting them from going to England, where the actress resides. The lawsuit states, “The Father has prevented the children’s return to England, which is a breach of the Mother’s rights of custody under English law, England being the children’s habitual residence.”

(Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner divorce statement | Image: Joe Jonas/Instagram)

According to the international publication People, on September 19, Joe’s lawyers confirmed to Sophie’s team that he would not be returning the passports of the daughters. He has also refused to give them consent to travel to the UK. The daughters are currently accompanying Jonas on his tour while Sophie has been working in England. Sophie’s attorneys are now alleging wrongful retention of the children.

Joe Jonas seeks for joint custody of children

Jonas, 34, and Turner, 27, tied the knot in 2019 after nearly three years of dating. The couple welcomed their daughter Willa in 2020 and had another daughter in 2022. The name of their second child hasn't been made public. Jonas is seeking joint custody of the girls, according to the divorce documents. "It is in the best interests of the minor children that the parties have shared parental responsibility. A parenting plan should be established, which addresses all parenting issues and contains a timesharing schedule providing for frequent and continuing contact with both parties," the documents stated.

Jonas and his brothers -- Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas -- released the sixth studio album of their band Jonas Brothers in May this year. The band recently embarked on a tour, which has more than 90 shows across 20 countries scheduled. (With inputs from PTI)