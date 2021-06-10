Space Jam 2 Gets A New Poster; LeBron James' Movie To Release In July 2021

Basketball fans around the world are pumped to know that Space Jam 2 is all set to arrive on screens, by next month. Warner Bros. is taking all efforts to fuel this excitement with frequent updates about the movie, which will see LeBron James in the lead role. Scroll along and take a look at the recent poster of the movie and find out more details about it.

Space Jam 2 gets a new poster; the movie releases in July 2021

The upcoming flick is a stand-alone sequel to the 1996 film Space Jam which starred Michael Jordan alongside the Looney Tunes. The upcoming movie was first announced in February 2014 and will be directed by Malcolm D. Lee, after several changes in who’ll be helming the project. The movie is bankrolled by James along with Ryan Coogler, Maverick Carter and Duncan Henderson.

On June 8, 2021, a new poster of Space Jam 2 was released on the social media pages of the movie. The caption along with it read, “The Tune Squad and LeBron James team up to reach new heights in Space Jam: A New Legacy. The second trailer drops tomorrow!”. The movie will release in theatres on July 16, 2021, and will be followed by an OTT release on HBO Max, soon after.

Just a day later, the makers dropped a new trailer for the movie, which centres around LeBron James and his on-screen son Dominic James, who has to win a basketball match against a group of digitized champions on the court, who are known as the Goon Squad and are virtually created by a rogue, named Al-G Rhythm played by Don Cheadle.

The new trailer’s description reads, “NEW TRAILER ALERT! LeBron James and the Tune Squad only have one shot to win the highest stakes game of their lives. Watch them battle it out on the court against the Goon Squad in Space Jam: A New Legacy in theatres and HBO Max – July 16. #SpaceJamMovie”. Space Jam’s ensemble cast will also include Khris Davis, Sonequa Martin-Green, Cedric Joe, Jeff Bergman, Eric Bauza and Zendaya, playing or voicing pivotal characters. NBA players Kyrie Irving, Chris Paul, Draymond Green, and Kyle Kuzma will also be seen making cameo appearances in the movie.

Image: Space Jam Instagram

