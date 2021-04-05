'Space Jam: A New Legacy' Second Trailer Reveals Major Easter Eggs From Film

Space Jam’s second trailer joined the Easter celebration in style. After the release of the first Space Jam: A New Legacy trailer, Warner Bros. released a second trailer on Easter. The second trailer pointed out all the Easter eggs fans might have missed in the first trailer. These Easter eggs are pointed out by none other than Bugs Bunny himself.

Space Jam’s second trailer points out major Easter eggs

1. Marvin the Martian

Marvin the Martian makes his presence known right in the first few shots of the trailer. Hence, this Space Jam: A New Legacy trailer Easter eggs list would have been incomplete without mentioning him. Marvin’s metal figurine is quite visible in the background when LeBron James is talking with his son. Take a look.

2. Game of Thrones

In the Space Jam 2 second trailer, we see how a ring revolves around the Earth and it features Game of Thrones sign. This ring is noticeable when LeBron James falls into the world of Looney Tunes. While this Easter Eggs can be easily missed. You can notice it in the screengrab below. Take a look.

3. Batman

Batman also makes a mini cameo in this LeBron James starrer film. In the trailer when James is falling into the virtual world, he passes by what seems like Gotham City from space. In the distance, the Batman signal is visible. Take a look.

4. Warner Bros. water tower

Many Warner Bros. cartoons and shows often feature the company’s iconic symbol. The production house did not miss out on the chance to do the same in the Space Jam 2 trailer. In Space Jam’s second trailer, a header points at the WB water tower. It has previously featured in the Animaniacs cartoon.

5. The Mystery Machine

Space Jam: A New Legacy trailer would be incomplete without a cameo by Scooby and his gang. In Space Jam’s second trailer, The Mystery Machine is quite visible. Now, that Scooby and his gang have marked their cameos, it will be interesting to see if LeBron James ends up in a scene with them in the film.

6. The Flinstones

The Flinstones is considered to be one of the most iconic shows created by Warner Bros. No wonder, the Flinstones family was featured in the Space Jam: A New Legacy trailer. Fred Flinstone is quite visible driving his car alongside many other Warner Bros. characters. Take a look.

Image Credit: A still from Space Jam: A New Legacy trailer

