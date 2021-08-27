'Spencer': Kristen Stewart's Princess Diana Film Unveils First Trailer | WATCH

Kristen Stewart's Princess Diana-inspired film, Spencer, has finally released the first trailer for the upcoming film for fans! The trailer features quite a few looks of Stewart dressed as the Princess of Wales, and she looks nothing less than stunning. Here's everything we know about the recently released trailer and the upcoming film, Spencer -

Kristen Stewart's Spencer launches first trailer

Kristen Stewart's upcoming film, Spencer, starring the actress as Princess Diana, has recently unveiled the first trailer for the upcoming film. The entire film will reportedly depict the three days from when Diana, Princess of Wales wanted to end her marriage with Charles, Prince of Wales. The film is set in the royals' Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, England, and takes place during the Christmas holidays.

The Princess Diana-inspired film imagines the events that occurred behind the scenes from when she decided to cut ties with her husband, and by extension, the Royal Family.

Spencer's trailer opens with servants of the Royals making preparations for the Christmas events. Stewart as Diana is visibly rattled about something while people are waiting for her outside. Several scenes also show Diana looking unhappy with the things that are going on around her, including photographers constantly taking her picture.

It also features Diana dancing in a large hall alone and even running away by the end. Check out the trailer below -

Kristen Stewart's Spencer release date and more

The Kristen Stewart-starrer, Spencer, will release theatrically on 5 November 2021. The upcoming biographical drama film will be directed by Pablo Larraín with Steven Knight writing the screenplay. Larraín has previously directed several feature films, including the Academy Award-nominated Natalie Portman-starrer Jackie, based on the life of Jackie Kennedy.

Steven Knight, on the other hand, has written for several films and created many TV series, including the BAFTA TV Award-winning series Peaky Blinders. Pablo Larraín's upcoming film Spencer will have its world premiere in competition at the 78th Venice International Film Festival on 3 September, 2021. The film will be distributed by Neon and Topic Studios, which announced the release date for the film via their official Twitter handle.

Pablo Larrain's biographical drama will take place over three days during one of Diana's last Christmas holidays as a member of the Royal Family. The aforementioned weekend was one that Diana, Princess of Wales spent at their Sandringham estate.

