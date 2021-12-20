'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Actor Tom Holland Reveals He Is A Huge BTS Fan

K-pop has a huge fan following in all the countries, especially BTS, which is touted to be a global sensation. Recently a new celebrity has confessed his admiration for the band. Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland, recently during a video interaction, revealed that he thought the band was a 'big deal' and he loved their edits.

On Friday, the verified Twitter Movies handle dropped the three lead actors from the latest Spider-Man film- Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon, for a takeover where they responded to fans' tweets about the film. In the video, the actors were shown their fans' tweets to which they reacted on the video.

During the takeover, a BTS fan tweeted that getting Spider-Man: No Way Home tickets 'felt like getting the tickets to a BTS concert.' On seeing the tweet, the lead actors called it 'a big compliment'. Tom said, "Woah! BTS are a big deal. That is a big compliment." He further went on to confess his admiration for the band, "I really love the edits of BTS. They are always very well done, always very entertaining." Jacob added, "They're lit."

South Korean boy band BTS was initially formed in 2010. Over the years, the band has become one of the most popular music bands in the world. Its fans are called BTS ARMY. The Bangtan Boys are also credited for increasing the appeal of K-pop globally. A few other actors like Ariana Grande, Joe Jonas, John Cena and Ed Sheeran have professed their love for the band.

BTS gave away some chartbusters and record-breaking shows throughout the year. From Butter to Permission to Dance, the boys have been ruling on the charts for numerous months now. Recently, the group also received a nomination under the category of Best International Group at the prominent BRIT Awards 2022. On the other hand, Ed Sheeran, Adele, Dave and Little Simz lead the nominations.

More on Tom Holland's Spider-Man: No Way Home

The film began to soar at the box office even before its release as fans rushed to buy tickets when advance bookings for the same kickstarted. Several ticket booking sites crashed due to the traffic as fans rushed to get their ticket as soon as possible. The film earned a whopping $121.5 Million at its opening weekend collection and surpassed $302.9 Million since its release across the world.

Image: AP