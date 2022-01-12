'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Director Jon Watts To Write & Produce 'Final Destination 6'

After the commercial success of filmmaker Jon Watts' latest release Spider-Man: No Way Home, the director has hopped on to his other project. Watts has boarded Final Destination 6 as a producer for New Line Cinema. Watts along with wife-partner Dianne McGunigleis also producing, alongside longtime Final Destination producers Craig Perry and Sheila Hanahan Taylor.

According to Variety, Lori Evans Taylor and Guy Busick are writing the screenplay based on a treatment by Watts. The director issued a press statement and shared his excitement to be a part of the project. “Both Dianne and I have been massive fans of Final Destination from the very beginning, So to be able to have a hand in crafting a new story with the original team and New Line is going to be both fun and exciting.”

The film Final Destination which was released in the 2000s was one of the most admirable horror franchises. In each of the five installments (which spanned from 2000 to 2011), a group of young, beautiful people escape a horrible death in the first act and then find themselves dying over the course of the movie in a series of increasingly elaborate accidents. The films have grossed $657 million worldwide to date. The film is set to debut on HBO Max.

Apart from producing the upcoming highly anticipated project, Watts's next directorial venture will include Marvel Studios’ reboot of the Fantastic Four superhero franchise, which remains undated.

Meanwhile, with the phenomenal box-office success and records of Spider-Man: No Way Home, fans have been speculating whether the film will sweep away all the awards. The commercial success of the film generated Oscar buzz, but before the Oscars, the Tom Holland-starrer definitely won't be picking up a BAFTA this year. The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) has announced that the movie won't be considered for any awards after failing to meet "eligibility criteria." Spider-Man: No Way Home has cemented history as it continues its remarkable run at the box office. The movie has now become the eighth-highest grossing ever at the global box office, surpassing its fellow MCU flicks The Avengers (2012), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), and Black Panther (2018).

