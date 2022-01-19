'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Makers Celebrate Success With New Poster Featuring Tom Holland

A month after Spider-Man: No Way Home was released, makers have dropped a new emotional poster of the movie featuring Tom Holland. The poster features Holland from a pivotal scene from No Way Home after his guardian, Marisa Tomei's Aunt May is killed by Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin. Holland's Spider-man is seen bruised and battered as he stands against the backdrop of the city and reflects upon his decisions.

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' new poster released

The makers of No Way Home marked the success of their superhero film as they shared a new poster featuring Tom Holland. The poster features Holland post about the death of his Aunt May and the scene where Spider-Man stands at the top of a building watching a news telecast from the Daily Bugle with J. Jonah Jameson (J.K. Simmons) as he fights back tears. Celebrating the success of the movie makers shared the new poster on social media handles.

As the poster was released, fans pointed out that the makers also paid homage to previous Spider-Man's Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as they were also seen in similar poses in previous posters of Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man.

Spider-Man Poster Symmetry



2021 | 2004 | 2012 pic.twitter.com/fHb2A4uT1z — DR Movie News 📽 (@DRMovieNews1) January 16, 2022

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' garners over $1.6 billion worldwide

Spider-Man: No Way Home was released on December 17, 2021, and was declared the world's number one movie. MCU's latest movie based on the web-slinger shattered several records despite the growing threat of the Omicron variant. The movie achieved the third-biggest worldwide debut in history after Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War. No Way Home has grossed over $1.6 billion worldwide and became the highest-grossing film of 2021 and the eighth-highest-grossing film of all time.

The movie marked the return of Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and villains from previous Spider-Man films that were directed by Sam Raimi and Marc Webb. In the film, Peter Parker asks Dr Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to use magic to make his Spider-Man identity a secret again following its public revelation at the end of Far From Home. When the spell goes wrong, the multiverse is broken open which allows visitors from alternate realities to enter Parker's universe.The film also stars Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, Jamie Foxx, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, Benedict Wong, Tony Revolori and Marisa Tomei.

