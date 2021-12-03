Last Updated:

Spider-Man: No Way Home': Marvel Releases Posters For Green Goblin, Doc Ock & More

Ahead of the release of their movie 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', Marvel releases new individual posters of Willem Dafoe, Jamie Foxx and more. Check Out.

As Marvel gears up for the release of their upcoming movie Spider-Man: No Way Home, the production house has now released brand new individual posters highlighting the villains. The posters feature Alfred Molina's Dr Otto Octavius, aka Doctor Octopus, Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin and Jamie Foxx' Electro. The movie is touted to be one of the biggest movies of the pandemic era and will feature crazy multiverse action. 

Marvel shares new posters of the villains from No Way Home 

The first poster featured one of the most iconic villains from the Spider-Man franchise, Green Goblin.  Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin/Norman Osborn was first introduced in Sam Raimi's 2002 Spider-Man and was the main antagonist of the movie. Norman Osborn is the CEO of Oscorp and the father of Peter Parker's friend Harry, played by James Franco. After using an untested formula on himself, his personality fractures, and he is sometimes taken over by the persona of the Green Goblin. Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man fought him as he wreaked havoc in the city. 

The second poster featured yet another villain from Sam Raimi's rendition of the movie that was Alfred Molina's Dr Otto Octavius, aka Doctor Octopus. In Spider-Man 2, Molina played scientist Otto Octavius, who was a mentor to Maguire’s Peter Parker before a lab accident turns him into the murderous Doctor Octopus, or Doc Ock for short, named after the four mechanical arms fused into his back.

The third poster was of Jamie Foxx as Max Dillon/Electro from Marc Webb's Amazing Spider-Man 2 that featured Andrew Garfield as the web-slinger. Foxx played the role of an electrical engineer who works for Oscorp Industries and later transforms into a powerful, electrical creature following an accident, then takes the alias of "Electro". 

Meanwhile, the trailer of Spider-Man: No Way Home also featured a few glimpses of other villains like Haden Church's Sandman and Dr Curt Connors, a.k.a. the Lizard. Fans are almost convinced that Toby Maguire and Andrew Garfield will be making cameos in the movie, however, nothing has been confirmed yet. The movie also features an ensemble cast including the likes of Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, Marisa Tomei, J. B. Smoove, Benedict Wong and more. The movie will release in India on December 16, one day before the United States.

