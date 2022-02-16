'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Surpasses Avatar Record; Becomes 3rd Highest Grossing Film In US

Quick links:
Image: Instagram/@spidermanmovie/@avatar
Spider-Man: No Way Home continues its remarkable run at the box office and has shattered yet another BO record. The Tom Holland-led web-slinger movie has now overtaken James Cameron's fantasy flick Avatar and became the third-highest-grossing movie in the United States. No Way Home served as a culmination of all the previous franchises of Spider-Man and brought back Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. The latest Spidey movie also became the first movie in the pandemic era to cross the $1 billion mark at the global box office.
As per Variety, Spider-Man: No Way Home has officially dethroned director James Cameron’s 2009 science-fiction epic Avatar to become the third-highest grossing movie in the United States. The Tom Holland led movie, has grossed over $760 million at the domestic box office since exclusively releasing in theatres in December. Meanwhile, No Way Home still has to earn $100 million in domestic ticket sales to catch with fellow MCU movie Avengers: Endgame ($858 million) at the No. 2 spot and even more to overtake Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($936 million) in the first place.
Globally, Spider-Man: No Way Home remains the sixth-highest grossing movie with over $1.8 billion. The movie also achieved the third-biggest worldwide debut in history after Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War. Directed by Jon Watts, and written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, the cast of No Way Home features Holland as the web-slinger along with Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange. Previous Spider-Man actors Maguire and Garfield reprise their roles from Spider-Man films directed by Sam Raimi and Marc Webb. The movie also earned a nomination for Best Visual Effects at the 94th Academy Awards.
In an interview with New York, MCU head Kevin Feige, along with producer Amy Pascal opened up about the sequels of Spider-Man movies. Feige said, "Amy and I and Disney and Sony are talking about— yes, we're actively beginning to develop where the story heads next, which I only say outright because I don't want fans to go through any separation trauma like what happened after Far From Home. That will not be occurring this time."
