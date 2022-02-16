'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Surpasses Avatar Record; Becomes 3rd Highest Grossing Film In US

Spider-Man: No Way Home continues its remarkable run at the box office and has shattered yet another BO record. The Tom Holland-led web-slinger movie has now overtaken James Cameron's fantasy flick Avatar and became the third-highest-grossing movie in the United States. No Way Home served as a culmination of all the previous franchises of Spider-Man and brought back Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. The latest Spidey movie also became the first movie in the pandemic era to cross the $1 billion mark at the global box office.

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' becomes 3rd highest-grossing movie in US

As per Variety, Spider-Man: No Way Home has officially dethroned director James Cameron’s 2009 science-fiction epic Avatar to become the third-highest grossing movie in the United States. The Tom Holland led movie, has grossed over $760 million at the domestic box office since exclusively releasing in theatres in December. Meanwhile, No Way Home still has to earn $100 million in domestic ticket sales to catch with fellow MCU movie Avengers: Endgame ($858 million) at the No. 2 spot and even more to overtake Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($936 million) in the first place.

Globally, Spider-Man: No Way Home remains the sixth-highest grossing movie with over $1.8 billion. The movie also achieved the third-biggest worldwide debut in history after Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War. Directed by Jon Watts, and written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, the cast of No Way Home features Holland as the web-slinger along with Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange. Previous Spider-Man actors Maguire and Garfield reprise their roles from Spider-Man films directed by Sam Raimi and Marc Webb. The movie also earned a nomination for Best Visual Effects at the 94th Academy Awards.

Upcoming Spider-Man movies

In an interview with New York, MCU head Kevin Feige, along with producer Amy Pascal opened up about the sequels of Spider-Man movies. Feige said, "Amy and I and Disney and Sony are talking about— yes, we're actively beginning to develop where the story heads next, which I only say outright because I don't want fans to go through any separation trauma like what happened after Far From Home. That will not be occurring this time."

Image: Instagram/@spidermanmovie/@avatar