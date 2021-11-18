'Spider-Man: No Way Home': Tom Holland Shares Funny Story About Meeting Willem Dafoe

Spider-Man: No Way Home is one of the most anticipated movies of the year and the second trailer of the movie has been creating quite a buzz. The trailers of the movie have teased the return of several fan favourite characters from the previous Spider-Man movies like Green Goblin, Doctor Octopus and many more. Tom Holland recently shared a funny story about how he met Willem Dafoe aka Green Goblin on the sets of the movie.

Tom Holland shares how he met William Dafoe on the sets of No Way Home

As per ScreenRant, Tom Holland at the Regal Sherman Oaks event recalled the first time he met Willem Dafoe on the sets of Spider-Man: No Way Home. He said, "There was actually a funny story about when I met Willem for the first time, because obviously at that time all of the villains in the film, it was a huge secret that they were in the film, so they would walk around set with these cloaks on. And, naturally, you know, these guys are very excited to be coming back and bringing these roles back to life, but they came to set a week before they started shooting to just see what it was like, meet Jon, meet myself, hang out on set and have a good time."

He added, "And I just sort of bumped into this guy in a cloak and was like, “Watch out, mate.” And he took his hood off and I almost, like, got really scared. I was like “oh sh*t, the Goblin’s here!” But he was lovely he was really wonderful and a real joy to work with."

The upcoming Spider-Man movie will see the return of Alfred Molina's Dr Otto Octavius and his 'extra' bionic limbs, from 2004's Spider-Man 2 that featured Tobey Maguire as Spider-Man. The trailer also teased at the return of Willem Dafoe's notorious Green Goblin and his familiar bomb attacks. Spider-Man: No Way Home is scheduled to be released in the United States on December 17, 2021, as part of Phase Four of the MCU. Watch the second trailer of No Way Home here:

Image: Instagram/@spidermanmovie/@greengoblin2002spiderman