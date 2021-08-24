'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Trailer Released: Teases Return Of Iconic Marvel Villain; WATCH

Makers of the upcoming film Spider-Man: No Way Home have finally dropped the trailer which has created a buzz among the fans. The trailer not just confirmed Alfred Molina reprising his role as Doctor Octopus from Spider-Man 2, it also teased the return of Willem Dafoe as the Green Goblin and also confirmed that another Marvel favourite will appear as none other than Benedict Wong as Wong appears.

Willem Dafoe aka Green Goblin was also the main villain in the first live-action Spider-Man film which starred Tobey Maguire.

Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer released

The trailer of the upcoming film portrays how due to some wrong spell that is cast by Doctor Strange, people start forgetting that Peter Parker and Spider-Man are one and the same. Suddenly due to some elements, the stability of spacetime gets tampered with and as a result other old realities start getting revealed in the main MCU reality. This is when, the iconic Doctor Octopus shows up towards the end of the trailer. His robotic hands show up from a blast as he welcomes 'Peter Parker.'

Sony's official description for the film reads as follows: "For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighbourhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man."

The forthcoming film will feature some of the best talents including Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man,Tony Revolori as Flash Thompson, Angourie Rice as Betty Brant, Zendaya as MJ, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, Marisa Tomei as Aunt May, J.B. Smoove as Julius Dell, and Hannibal Buress as Coach Wilson. The film is set to release on December 17. The official Instagram page of Marvel shared the trailer. “What just happened? Watch the official teaser trailer for #SpiderManNoWayHome, exclusively in movie theatres on December 17. @SpiderManMovie,” the caption read.

Meanwhile, Tom Holland was recently seen on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, where he spoke about their presence in the movie. "It would be amazing if they were because they haven't told me that yet and I am Spider-Man and I've read the script from the beginning to the end. So it would be a miracle if they could keep that from me," he said.

IMAGE: MARVEL/Instagram