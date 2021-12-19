'Spider-Man' Post-credit Scene Hints At An Evil Doctor Strange In 'Multiverse Of Madness'

The post-credit scene of Spider-Man: No Way Home featured an exclusive teaser of the upcoming movie Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. No Way Home carved a perfect route for Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to take the center stage in the upcoming movie and explore the multiverse that was first unleashed by Loki and Wanda Maximoff at the start of Phase Four. The teaser of the movie also featured, Evil Doctor Strange, Strange Supreme, from the animated series What If...?.

Evil Doctor Strange Vs Doctor Strange

MCU teased that the upcoming movie Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness could feature a character from the animated series What If...?. The teaser of the movie featured Evil Doctor Strange, Strange Supreme from the fourth episode of What If..? coming face to face with Sorcerer Supreme. The episode tells a tragic love story in which Strange attempts to use magic to prevent his girlfriend Palmer's death, which in turn makes him evil. The episode was titled What If... Doctor Strange Lost His Heart Instead of His Hands?.

Fans could see the epic battle of Strange Supreme vs Sorcerer Supreme on the big screen soon. The trailer of Multiverse Of Madness also featured Wanda Maximoff after the event of WandaVision. Several fan theories suggest that Wanda could be the antagonist in the movie and as per Digital Spy, in the movie, "Dr Stephen Strange's continuing research on the Time Stone is hindered by a friend-turned-enemy, resulting in Strange unleashing unspeakable evil." Also in the trailer, Wanda could be seen channelling her Scarlet Witch avatar and performing a ritual.

DOCTOR STRANGE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS POST CREDIT SCENE TRAILER #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/z0Pra2ydzZ — Spider-Man NWH Leaks/News (@Spideyleaked) December 15, 2021

Earlier, The Hollywood Reporter reported that Cumberbatch and other crew members would be coming back to the sets for six weeks of reshoots. The reshoots are reportedly happening due to a lack of actor availability owing to the ongoing pandemic crisis. A source close to the development told the media outlet that even while in the middle of production, Marvel is scheduling for more shooting. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was recently pushed back to May 6, 2022. Originally, the film was set for release in March. The reshot schedule of the movie has reportedly been complete and has added several new actors in the movie.

