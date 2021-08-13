SpongeBob SquarePants Ripoff Houston Restaurant 'Rusty Krab' Gets Sued By ViacomCBS

SpongeBob SquarePants is one of the most popular cartoons that air on Nickelodeon. The cartoon, which dates back to 1999, revolves around a yellow sponge living in the pacific ocean. He enjoys cooking at Krusty Krab and embarks on various adventures with his sea friends. While Krusty Krab is one famous restaurant from the animated series, Nickelodeon's parent company ViacomCBS is unhappy with a new Houston eatery named Rusty Krab. The company claims Rusty Krab is much similar to Krusty Krab from SpongeBob SquarePants and filed a lawsuit against the restaurant under copyright infringement.

ViacomCBS sues SpongeBob SquarePants' restaurant ripoff

As per a report by TMZ, ViacomCBS accused Houston's The Rusty Krab of infringing on SpongeBob SquarePants' trademarks by using images, names, characters, and re-creations from the cartoon. According to the lawsuit, the restaurant had imitations of the cartoon throughout its menu and decor. The menu of the restaurant has drinks like Bikini Bottom, Pineapple Under the Sea, I'm Ready, and Secret Formula. The Network company Viacom claims that the restaurant violates its licensing policy.

The Rusty Krab restaurant advertised itself as Houston's 'very first' Squarepants-inspired Pop-Up restaurant and bar. It sells its entry ticket for $23 per adult and $19.99 per kid. It also offers photo ops along with the ticket. Viacom's complaint's legalese claims that the restaurant is falsely using the cartoon's elements and making people believe that it is affiliated with SpongeBob SquarePants.

It also claimed that the food served at the restaurant was unsafe and prepared in unsanitary conditions. Viacom asked the restaurant to hand in the profit it had made so far in the lawsuit. It also sued it to block it from continuing the business. TMZ also approached the owner of the restaurant and did not hear anything in return.

Details about SpongeBob SquarePants

The famous cartoon SpongeBob SquarePants first aired on May 1, 1999, on Nickelodeon. The show sees an underwater life of a sponge who lives in a pineapple. He is friends with Patrick Star and Squidward Tentacles, with whom he often goes on several adventures. The show's original network is Nickelodeon, whose parent companies are ViacomCBS and ViacomCBS Domestic Media Networks.

