‘Squid Game’ Actor Oh Yeong Su Charged With Sexual Misconduct; Released Without Detention

Actor Oh Yeong Su, who rose to worldwide fame following his stint in Squid Game as Player 001, has been charged with sexual misconduct. South Korean judicial officials revealed that the 78-year-old was accused of touching a woman inappropriately in 2017. According to Variety, the alleged victim filed a case in December 2021.

A South Korean news agency mentioned that while the case was closed in April 2022, authorities reopened it following the victim's request. It's also reported that Oh Yeong Su was released without detention.

The Squid Game star denied all the allegations during his interrogation by the prosecutors, claiming that he touched the woman only to guide her through. Variety quoted the actor’s statement to JTBC in the matter, saying, “I just held her hand to guide the way around the lake. I apologised because [the person] said she wouldn't make a fuss about it but it doesn't mean that I admit the charges.”

BBC reported that Seoul’s culture ministry decided to stop broadcasting a government commercial featuring the actor.

For the unversed, Oh Yeong Su is one of the most sought-after actors in South Korea, whose popularity grew manifold after the massive popularity of the survival drama series Squid Game. He played the oldest participant among the 456 players who risk their lives to win a huge monetary prize. Oh also became the first South Korean actor to win a Golden Globe award for best-supporting actor for the show.

The hit Netflix series also starred Lee Jung Jae, Park Hae Soo, Lee Byung Hun, Lee Ji Ha, and Anupam Tripathi among others in pivotal roles.

