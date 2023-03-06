SS Rajamouli, MM Keeravaani Present All That Breathes With Best Documentary At ASC Awards

SS Rajamouli and MM Keeravaani presented filmmaker Shaunak Sen's All That Breathes with the American Society of Cinematographers Award for Best Documentary. The RRR director and composer presented the honour to Ben Bernhard and Riju Das. Both All That Breathes and Naatu Naatu song from RRR are also in the running for an Oscar at this year's ceremony.

The 37th ASC awards ceremony was held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles on Sunday. Before presenting the award, Keeravaani said from the stage, "Cinematography can make or break a documentary. And unlike a feature film, where you can unfold lighting, sound, and your subjects, a documentary is afforded none of these advantages." Later, Rajamouli also spoke a few lines about the documentary art form before presenting the ASC Award for Best Documentary to All That Breathes.

Many on social media were delighted to see how the Indian filmmaking community was making the country proud in the US. A fan mentioned how it was a proud moment to witness an Indian film getting an American award from Indians. "Can't get better than this," read a comment on social media.

Shaunak Sen also shared a post on social media in which he expressed his excitement over his team members Ben Bernhard and Riju Das receiving the award for the Best Documentary.

About All That Breathes

The documentary film follows siblings Mohammad Saud and Nadeem Shehzad, who rescue and treat injured birds in Delhi. At the 95th Academy Awards, it is nominated alongside films such as All That Beauty And Bloodshed, Fire Of Love, A House Made of Splinters and Navalny in the Documentary Feature Film category.