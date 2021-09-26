'Star Trek' Fame William Shatner All Set To Go To Space Aboard Bezos' Blue Origin In Oct

Star Trek's actor William Shatner is all set to go to space in the next Blue Origin rocket ship from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The actor who played James T.Kirk on the classic TV show will be the oldest person to go on a real-life space adventure.

According to TMZ, the 90-year-old actor will take off in the New Shepard capsule in October for a 15-minute civilian flight. The exact date of his flight has not been revealed yet. Also, it is currently unknown what fellow civilian astronauts will join him on the journey.

William Shatner to be the oldest person ever in space

The Star Trek actor is set to beat 82-year-old pilot Wally Funk, who boarded the spacecraft with Bezos, his brother Mark, Dutch teenager Oliver Daeman in Blue Origin's first flight in July. Reportedly, Shatner's flight will be recorded for a documentary being negotiated by Shatner's team.

According to The Federal Aviation Administration's new guidelines, only those who demonstrate activities during the flight that were essential to public safety, or contributed to human space flight safety get their official astronaut wings. Hence, Shatner won't technically go as an astronaut.

In the past, Shatner had expressed his interest to travel to space. In his last year's tweet, the actor posted a photoshopped image of himself in a spacesuit to NASA. Through his post, he asked if he could join the SpaceX Crew Dragon Demo-2 commercial spaceflight to the International Space Station.

William Shatner as Captain Kirk in Star Trek series

Shatner first featured in the starship Enterprise in the 1966 original television series, Star Trek. The TV show has spawned four spin-off series and 13 feature films, including Star Trek Beyond released in 2016. He played the iconic role of Captain Kirk, in the series.

Earlier in an interview, the actor had revealed that he had never actually seen his hit franchise Star Trek citing it was 'too painful' to watch himself on the screen and what he was doing. The 90-year-old actor mentioned that Star Trek V: The Final Frontier, the one he directed, was the only Star Trek movie he had watched.

(Image source: AP)