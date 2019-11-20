Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker TV Spot And Poster Has Fans Excited

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker has created a huge hype around it as it is the last instalment of the recent trilogy. The film will feature will the returning cast of Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Maat Smith and Dominic Monaghan. It is speculated that actors from the original trilogy like Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels and Billy Dee will be making an appearance in the film. A new TV spot has been released along with new posters of the film.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker new TV spot and poster

Your journey nears its end. See @StarWars: #TheRiseofSkywalker in Dolby Cinema on December 20. Who’s got their ticket? 🙋‍♀️🙋‍♂️ https://t.co/pogyF3JTEw Here’s some exclusive art from us, you’re welcome. pic.twitter.com/6uGJjvpprR — Dolby Cinema (@DolbyCinema) November 19, 2019

The 30 second TV spot does not reveal much about the film but showcases one key battle scene and is speculated that the final film in this trilogy will be bidding farewell to some of the iconic characters. The beloved character of C-3PO is seen saying the line "Taking one last look, sir, at my friends". The film will also be reportedly bidding a final farewell to Princess Leia. Late actor Carrie Fisher will be created digitally and her character will be a guiding force for Rey in the film.

Fans react to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Wow, around this time in exactly 30 days, I’ll be sitting inside the cinema impatiently waiting for #TheRiseOfSkywalker to start.



I already KNOW that I’m gonna get teary-eyed during the trailers, then full-on sobbing when it’s the opening crawl. I’M NOT READY FOR THIS, OKAY!!!! — 🍑 (@momolikesthings) November 20, 2019

me trying to make out the plot of #TheRiseOfSkywalker based on the material we got so far like pic.twitter.com/QuhpQq5q18 — madge, a bibliophile reylo. 🥀 (@WhitethornSolo) November 20, 2019

In one month, I will quite possibly be the most inconsolable I’ve been in life. My wife has already been warned . #StarWars #TheRiseOfSkywalker — Will Heckaman (@Heckahawk) November 20, 2019

