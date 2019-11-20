The Debate
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker TV Spot And Poster Has Fans Excited

Hollywood News

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker will be releasing on December 20, 2019. Read below to know about fans' reaction of the new TV spot and posters for the film.

star wars: the rise of skywalker

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker has created a huge hype around it as it is the last instalment of the recent trilogy. The film will feature will the returning cast of Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Maat Smith and Dominic Monaghan. It is speculated that actors from the original trilogy like Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels and Billy Dee will be making an appearance in the film. A new TV spot has been released along with new posters of the film.

Also read: Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Trailer Released, Fans React

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker new TV spot and poster

Also read:  The Mandalorian: Fans' Reaction To The Trailer Of The Star Wars Show

The 30 second TV spot does not reveal much about the film but showcases one key battle scene and is speculated that the final film in this trilogy will be bidding farewell to some of the iconic characters. The beloved character of C-3PO is seen saying the line "Taking one last look, sir, at my friends".  The film will also be reportedly bidding a final farewell to Princess Leia. Late actor Carrie Fisher will be created digitally and her character will be a guiding force for Rey in the film. 

Also read: Star Wars: John Boyega Raises Fans' Excitement With Picture From Sets

Fans react to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Also read: The Mandalorian: All You Should About The Disney+ Show Coming Soon

Also read: Star Wars: Fans React As David Benioff And D.B Wiess Opt-Out

 

 

 

