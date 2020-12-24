Stella Tennant, British Model And Fashion Muse Dies At The Age Of 50

Stella Tennant has passed away at the age of 50 in Duns, Scottish Borders, Scotland. She was a British supermodel and fashion designer. The artist gained immense attention in the 90s and was a muse to designers like Karl Lagerfeld and Gianni Versace. She introduced an era of androgyny on the catwalk, alongside Kate Moss and Erin O’Connor.

British supermodel Stella Tennant dies at 50

The news of Stella Tennant’s death was revealed by her family to PA news agency in a statement. “It is with great sadness we announce the sudden death of Stella Tennant on 22nd December 2020,” it read. Her demise comes five days after her 50th birthday. The family mentioned that the British supermodel was a “wonderful woman” and an inspiration to all. They added that she will be greatly missed. The family asked for their privacy to be respected. They informed that arrangements for a memorial service will be announced at a later date. The cause of Stella Tennant's death is not disclosed yet.

Stella Tennant was the youngest of three children of Tobias William Tennant, son of the second Baron Glenconner, and Lady Emma Cavendish. She was a grandchild of 11th Duke of Devonshire and Deborah Mitford, Andrew Cavendish. The artist rose to fame after being photographed for British Vogue in 1993, at the age of 22. She became a muse to Karl Lagerfeld who announced her as the new face of Channel in the late 90s with an exclusive modelling contract. Stella Tennant's photos were captured by well-known photographers for popular fashion houses and designers such as Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Calvin Klein, and Jean Paul Gaultier.

Stella Tennant’s photos from her peak days are making rounds on the internet. The industry is mourning the loss of the British supermodel. Versace paid tribute to her on her official Twitter handle calling her a friend of the family. Many others have also shared Stella Tennant’s photos along with their memories of her. Stella Tennant’s death has come as a shock for her fans, too.

Versace is mourning the death of #StellaTennant. Stella was Gianni Versace’s muse for many years and friend of the family. We will miss you forever Stella. Rest In Peace.



Stella Tennant for Atelier Versace SS 1996, ph. Richard Avedon @Avedon pic.twitter.com/9tZqwMATzn — VERSACE (@Versace) December 23, 2020

Celebs mourn Stella Tennant's death

