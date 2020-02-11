'Step Up 2' Star Robert Hoffman To Visit India Soon Because Of Filmmaker Arsala Qureishi

The Step Up movies had once been a rage among the youth for, firstly, introducing Channing Tatum to the world in a breakout role in the first movie and then for the series of stories about rebellion through dance. The second instalment of the Step Up franchise had American actor-dancer Robert Hoffman in the lead role in which he danced his way into the underground dance battle as well as our hearts. However, as per agency reports, Hoffman is all set to arrive in Mumbai to explore the Indian film and music scenario and is also looking forward to performing in the city.

Recalling her interaction with Robert Hoffman, director of the critically acclaimed drama film 2015 Angry Indian Goddesses Arsala Qureishi said that the American actor wears a 'rudraksh' on his self and that had been their point of connecting when they met for the first time. She revealed that Hoffman had been wanting to come to India for a long time now. Qureishi, who shares a great personal rapport with the Step Up 2 actor, expressed her happiness on the news of his arrival.

Robert Hoffman will be exploring the Indian music and dance scene and will soon launch his first concert. He is very keen to learn more about Bollywood. A video message from the actor as he announces his trip to India has surfaced online and was shared by Arsala Qureishi on Sunday.

Have a look:

