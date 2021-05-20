Steve Harvey Releases First-ever Non-fungible Token Featuring Himself To Benefit Charity

Steve Harvey has launched his first-ever non-fungible token (NFTs). The revenue from the first NFT sales will go to the Steve and Marjorie Harvey Foundation. They will provide scholarship, relevant mentoring, and education programs for youth that benefits in their successful development.

Steve Harvel has dropped his NFTs on Rarible.com. There are three NFTs to available at the moment. The first is engraved in 112 editions, a nod to his childhood home on East 112th Street in Cleveland. The next one has Harvey's digital signature comprising of three editions. The last NFT is limited to only one edition and it will be sold at auction. It includes the tie featured in the NFT autographed by the artist. Harvey is giving an opportunity to his fan to own his unique collectible. He shared the information on his Instagram handle. Check out Steve Harvey's latest post.

Steve Harvey's Instagram post caught much attention on the social media platform. Many users left red heart, laughing, and fire emoticons in the comment section. The GIF has crossed 37k views in just two hours. Take a look at a few reactions.

Steve Harvey told Business Wire that as a boy growing up in Cleveland, he never had the newest things but he had always been interested in learning and doing better. And what he has learned from doing business all over the world, is that there is always something new to create and invest in. So, he is excited about NFTs, and this new opportunity to give back via the Foundation while also bringing awareness to this new technology.

Founder of Rarible.com, Alexander Salnikov has worked in blockchain and cryptocurrency since 2012. He explained that NFTs are "fun" and the platform makes it simple to create and own the digital item using the Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) blockchain. Salnikov mentioned that they are honoured to host Steve Harvey's first NFT drop. He stated that Harvey is a "trailblazer and a global voice" who speaks to people everywhere. They cannot wait to see the reaction from our global user base.

