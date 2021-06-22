Steven Spielberg's Amblin Partners And Netflix Ink Multiple-film Deal

Hollywood’s ace director Steven Spielberg’s movies have caught the audience’s fancy as he is known for his knack to present varied concepts on the silver screen. He also founded the American production company called Amblin Entertainment in 1981. Under this banner, a new division called Amblin Partners was made in 2015. In what comes as a surprising piece of news, Steven Spielberg's Amblin Partners and Netflix have signed a multiple-film deal.

Steven Spielberg's Amblin Partners and Netflix team up

According to a report by Variety, as a part of this deal, Steven’s company will produce multiple feature films for Netflix each year. The tenure of the deal has not been specified yet. This is good news for the fans of the director who will now get to watch his movies more on an OTT platform.

Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Partners is teaming up with Netflix!



Thrilled to announce that the legendary filmmaker’s company will produce multiple new films for Netflix each year. pic.twitter.com/FYzg7rqwed — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) June 21, 2021

Netflix’s co-CEOs Ted Sarandos and Scott Stuber who spearhead the original films’ section played a major role in sealing this deal. The report has also quoted Scott saying that the moment they started ‘discussing’ this deal, they looked forward to telling ‘new stories and reaching the audience in new ways’. Amblin Partners CEO Jeff Small also said that they are building a ‘successful working relationship between TV and films’ through this deal.

But this partnership has also raised eyebrows as Steven Spielberg was reportedly not a fan of Netflix. Reportedly, in 2019, Steven was of the opinion that Netflix releases should not be eligible for the Oscars. Later, he denied not wanting Netflix to win at the Oscars. He also clarified his stand by saying that he wants to find entertainment in any ‘form or fashion’ that suits them. He continued by saying that everyone should have access to ‘great stories’ irrespective of the medium.

Before this deal, Amblin and Netflix have worked to bring forward The Trial of the Chicago 7. The movie was sold to the streaming giant Netflix amid the pandemic. The film went on to earn six nominations at the Academy Awards as well.

Steven Spielberg's films

The 74-year-old director has helmed some of the blockbuster hits of all time like E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, The Lost World: Jurassic Park and Catch Me If You Can. His next directorial venture is the romantic musical drama film West Side Story. The cast of the movie includes Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez, Mike Faist, Josh Andrés Rivera, Ana Isabelle, Corey Stoll, Rita Moreno and Brian d'Arcy James among others.

Image: Shutterstock

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.