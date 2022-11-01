‘Stranger Things’: Millie Bobby Brown Found ‘hard’ To Let Go Off THIS Co-star From Show

Stranger Things: Season 4 of the popular sci-fi web series Stranger Things has brought with it many twists and turns. From Vecna attacking Hawkins to several popular characters dying, the season came as a shock not only to fans but also to the show's lead star Eleven aka Millie Bobby Brown, who found it difficult to say goodbye to her co-stars. The 18-year-old recently admitted that her heart broke when characters died in the series, stating that it took a little longer than usual to get over a few of the show's dramatic deaths.

In a conversation with Entertainment Tonight, Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown stated that she loved Billy aka Dacre Montgomery, who was killed in Season 3. "I had a really good relationship with him, so for me, it was really hard to let go of that," said Brown. Millie further added that Matthew Modine aka Papa's death also came as a shock to her.

She said, "And the same thing with Papa [Matthew Modine] in this season. I had a really good relationship with Papa. I had a really good relationship with Matthew, and to let him go was really hard."

Millie Bobby Brown teases a fan theory in Stranger Things Season 5

As fans await the final season of the hit show, they have been speculating if anyone could return from beyond the grave. As per a fan theory, Eddy Munson's character Joseph Quinn, who died in order to protect his dear friend Dustin in the upside-down, could return in the 5th season

However, the major concern is what will happen to Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink), who was almost killed by Venca in season 4? Though Millie didn't tell what could happen in Season 5, she did say that it's a good fan theory.

The fourth season of Stranger Things finished on an intriguing note, piquing viewers' interest in the fifth and final season. Season 5 of the show is expected to be one of the largest seasons yet when all the protagonists finally come together in Hawkins for one final battle against Vecna. It is pertinent to note that further details about the forthcoming season are still awaited.

Image: Instagram/@strangerrhingstv