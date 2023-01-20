Strangers Things' Finn Wolfhard Reacts To Millie Bobby Brown Calling Him 'lousy Kisser'

The globally successful show 'Stranger Things' witnessed a young love between the Netflix series' lead Eleven, played by Millie Bobby Brown, and another important cast member Mike played Finn Wolfhard.



The romance developed throughout the series till season 4 but in season 1, Millie Bobby Brown was just 11 years old when she had her first kiss on screen with her co-star Finn Wolfhard, who was 12 at the time.



During a lie detector test for Vanity Fair, Millie confessed that Finn was a "lousy kisser". At the age of 20, Finn was asked about how he felt about Millie's admission in a recent interview on "The Drew Barrymore Show".



Finn acknowledged that he and Millie grew up on the sets of the show and are like siblings, saying that he was fine with her comment.



"You know what? I was fine with it. I don't know. It was one of those things where ... my first on-screen kiss was with Millie, and so I didn't know how to approach that in any way ... And so I just like, kind of almost head-butted her," he said.

"I was 12, so...I probably would have done the same thing if I was not on screen in front of the entire world," he added.

Watch Finn Wolfhard's reaction to Millie Bobby Brown's 'lousy kisser' comment here:

Watch more next Thursday, January 19th! https://t.co/sM7OB9lLtM pic.twitter.com/sOjLSNsKDG — The Drew Barrymore Show (@DrewBarrymoreTV) January 12, 2023

During an interview with Jimmy Fallon on 'The Tonight Show' in 2016, the cast was asked about the kissing scene between Mike and Eleven. Millie revealed it was her first kiss and also how she reacted to it immediately after.



"The reaction to it was really funny," she said. "I got up, and I'm like, 'Kissing sucks!' and then Finn was like, 'Eh, it wasn't too bad?'"



Last year, during Vanity Fair's lie detector test, Millie was asked if she said "kissing sucks" because Finn was a lousy kisser. To which she answered, "He is."



When asked if he'd gotten any better, she replied, "Not with me, no."