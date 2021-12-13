Succession 4 Confirmed: Cast, Release Date And All You Need To Know

Succession fans get ready as one of the most awaited series is returning on HBO with the final schedule of season 3 streaming from 12th Dec onwards, with the third season wrapped and ready to release, there's news already about the show's fourth instalment. Ever since its inception in the year 2018, Succession has received a lot of love from the audience and is one of the most critically acclaimed TV shows. The satirical drama has been everyone's favourite, so the question that arises here is that will there be a season 4 of Succession?

Succession's previous season's :

After the wrap-up of season 3 fans are excited about Succession's next instalment. Season 3 was among its most dramatic and enjoyed plats. In season 3, Kendall Roy (played by Jeremy Strong) finally goes against his father, Logan (played by Brian Cox), and there follows a civil war in the Roy family and eventually, this intimidates the future of their company, WayStar Royco, and then starts the entire drama of defeating each other.

Will there be a season 4 of succession?

The makers of the show have hinted to the audience about the series' next instalment and fans can't keep calm since then, as they are speculating that in the series they may witness the killing off patriarch Logan (played by Brian Cox) and his part might come to an end. Leading to the identification of his successor and with some clarity on the company's future. The cast might be the recurring cast along with the addition of some fresh characters as per the requirement of the script. As of now, there's no release date revealed for the upcoming season but fans are speculating that as there is a gap of one year between each of its seasons so the show could be staring at a tentative release date of December next year.

With this there is also bad news for Succession fans, as succession season 4 will be the last instalment of the series and fans could see Roy family for one last time as the show will not go beyond season 4 and it is speculated that the last instalment would be very dramatic filled with dark twists and turns taking the audience on a roller coaster ride of thrill and entertainment.

IMAGE: INSTAGRAM-SUCCESSION