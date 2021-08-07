'Suicide Squad 2' End Credit Scene Explained: Is There A Third Part In DCEU’s Future?

James Gunn‘s The Suicide Squad, which was released in India on Thursday is a standalone film in the truest sense, not requiring audiences to have prior knowledge of DC comic films, nor does it end on a cliffhanger, harbouring the possibility of a sequel. The movie has received a positive reception, and rightly so considering the black humour, deep characters, and lots of surprises lined up for the fans. The movie traces the journey of Amanda Waller’s Task Force X, a team of metahumans who are hired from the dreaded Belle Reve in order to ward off superpowered criminals.

Now, this might come as a sweet surprise for some fans, but a post-credit scene, which might onset the events in the upcoming HBO Max’s Peacemaker spinoff, has grabbed audiences' attention. What will be the Peacemaker's next mission to save the world from 'something'? Here's an explanation of the scene that has been making rounds.

Suicide Squad 2 post-credit scene explained

(Spoiler alert ahead) The touted scene is a brief one, two of Amanda Waller’s agents (John and Emilia) are seen in a hospital, where they’re told someone was pulled from the rubble and survived. The survivor is none other than the Peacemaker, portrayed by John Cena, who is deeply wounded and unconscious but is somehow alive ( he was hit by Bloodsport’s bullet and a building fell on him). Now, in a turn of events, the attendants can be seen telling the attendant physician that they’re gonna need him for a job “saving the world,” when the film cuts to black.

What does this scene follow up to next?

While the scene is not aimed at setting up another Suicide Squad movie, but the much-anticipated Peacemaker TV series for HBO Max, which will (at least partly) follow up from the movie's events. Actors Steve Agee and Jennifer HoOlland are expected to reprise their roles as Amanda Waller cronies John Economos and Emilia Harcourt, while Danielle Brooks (Orange Is the New Black ), Nhut Lee (Kroll Show), Chukwudi Iwuji (Designated Survivor), and Robert Patrick (Terminator 2) make up the cast.

Although not much is known about the new series, it will definitely explore the origins of Peacemaker apart from continuing his story. Despite being a murderous rascal, he is also a twister character who regrets his evil deeds as he commits them. James Gunn, who is writing the series, will be joined by none other than Eastbound and Down creator-director Jody Hill.

Peacemaker, which has already wrapped filming, is all set to premiere on HBO Max in January 2022

(IMAGE- THE SUICIDE SQUAD/INSTA)

