Suicide Squad's Margot Robbie Reveals She Hasn't Been Home In Australia For Over 2 Years

Suicide Squad fame Margot Robbie is one of the many actors in Hollywood who have adversely been affected by the ongoing pandemic. The Australian actor established her place in Hollywood with numerous projects lined up in her kitty. However, her packed schedule is not the only thing preventing her from returning to her hometown, Dalby.

Margot Robbie - 'I miss home so much'

The 31-year-old actor recently sat down for an interview with T Australia - The New York Times Style Magazine and touched upon her personal and professional life. Like many artists and industries affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Australian actor has not visited her native country in over two years. The actor cited her busy shooting schedules and Australia's travel restrictions as responsible for her homesickness.

Margot Robbie stated that she was in a couple of movies before the COVID-19 Pandemic. She admitted to missing home. However, the actor believed in committing 120 percent to her work and not doing something half-heartedly. She was last seen in the stand-alone sequel of 2016 Suicide Squad as Harley Quinn.

Following the growing concerns of the new Delta variant in the world, Australia's borders are currently shut restricting international borders.

Where is Margot Robbie

Born in Queensland, Robbie moved from Melbourne to Williamsburg, Brooklyn in 2010. She met her husband Tom Ackerley on the set of Suite Française in 2013 and moved to London in 2014. After getting married in December 2016, Robbie and Ackerley moved to Venice Beach, California. The actor currently juggles her stay between London and Los Angeles.

Margot Robbie started her career in Hollywood in 2008 in the series Neighbours and Pan Am in 2011. She went on to appear in movies like About Time and ICU. However, the actor received worldwide recognition after appearing in The Wolf of Wall Street and Suicide Squad for her iconic role of Harley Quinn. Some of her notable roles come from movies like I, Tonya, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Bombshell, Birds of Prey, and Promising Young Woman. She is soon to be seen in Damien Chazelle's Babylon and two untitled projects by David O. Russell and Wes Anderson.

IMAGE- MARGOT ROBBIE'S INSTAGRAM