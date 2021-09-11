'Suits' Alum Patrick J Adams To Feature In Amazon Prime's 'A League Of Their Own'

Suits star Patrick J Adams is all set for a key recurring role in Amazon Prime's upcoming series, A League Of Their Own, reported news agency, ANI. He will be featuring opposite Abbi Jacobson in a reimagining of Penny Marshall's 1992 film with the same title. The Amazon Prime series has been co-created by Jacobson (who will also feature), and Will Graham, along with Sony Pictures TV.

Patrick J Adams to feature in A League Of Their Own

The report suggests the hour-long series is described as a fresh approach to Penny Marshall's classic film about the real-life All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. It is said to follow new characters who will embody the spirit of a generation of women who dreamed to play professional baseball.

According to the online streaming giant, Amazon Prime, "the show takes a deeper look at race and sexuality, following the journey of a whole new ensemble of characters as they carve their own paths towards the field, both in the league and outside of it."

The Canadian actor will be playing the character of Charlie, Carson's (Jacobson) handsome, midwestern husband, who is on his way home soon from fighting overseas during WWII. His character is eager to return to life back home with his wife. A League Of Their Own is created by Amazon Studios in association with Sony Pictures Television and Field Trip Productions.

It is co-created and executively produced by Will Graham and Abbi Jacobson. It will also be executively produced by Field Trip's Hailey Wierengo and Desta Tedros Reff. The pilot is helmed by Jamie Babbit, who also serves as executive producer of the show.

The Suits star makes his Broadway debut this spring in the renewed season of Richard Greenberg's Take Me Out. Helmed by Scott Ellis, he was seen alongside Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Jesse Williams. The actor bagged a SAG Award nomination for his performance as Mike ross in USA Network's blockbuster legal drama series, Suits. Adams was also seen as Major John Glenn in Nat Geo's The Right Stuff for Disney+ Hotstar. The actor is represented by ICM, The Rosezweig Group, and attorney Lev Ginsburg.

IMAGE: AP