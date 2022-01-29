Sundance Film Festival: From 'Navalny' To 'Nanny', Here's The Complete List Of Winners

The annual Sundance film festival this year decided to go forward with a virtual ceremony due to the surge in COVID cases, caused by the Omicron variant. Recently, the makers of the prestigious festival announced all of the 2022 winners via tweets from their official Twitter handle.

The grand jury prizes went to Nikyatu Jusu‘s feature directorial debut Nanny under the category of US Dramatic title, along with Christine Choy’s The Exiles under US Documentary. Shaunak Sen’s All That Breathes won under World Cinema Documentary, and Alejandro Loayza Grisi’s Utama won under the category of World Cinema Dramatic.

The Audience Awards were earned by the US documentary Navalny and Cooper Raiff’s Cha Cha Real Smooth in the US Dramatic category and Navalny won the Festival Favorite Award. Check out the list of other awardees below:

Sundance Film Festival Winners

U.S. DRAMATIC COMPETITION

Grand Jury Prize: Nanny

Audience Award: Cha Cha Real Smooth

Directing: Jamie Dack, Palm Trees and Power Lines

Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award: K.D. Dávila, Emergency

Special Jury Award for Uncompromising Artistic Vision: Bradley Rust Gray, blood

Special Jury Award for Ensemble Cast: John Boyega, Nicole Beharie, Selenis Leyva, Connie Britton, Olivia Washington, London Covington, and Michael K Williams, 892

U.S. DOCUMENTARY COMPETITION

Grand Jury Prize: The Exiles

Audience Award: Navalny

Directing: Reid Davenport, I Didn’t See You There

Jonathan Oppenheim Editing Award: Erin Casper and Jocelyne Chaput, Fire of Love

Special Jury Award for Impact for Change: Aftershock

Special Jury Award for Impact for Creative Vision: Descendant

WORLD CINEMA DRAMATIC COMPETITION

Grand Jury Prize: Utama

Audience Award: Girl Picture

Directing Award: Maryna Er Gorbach, Klondike

Special Jury Award: Leonor Will Never Die

Special Jury Award for Acting for Innovative Spirit: Teresa Sánchez, Dos Estaciones

WORLD CINEMA DOCUMENTARY COMPETITION

Grand Jury Prize: All That Breathes

Audience Award: The Territory

Directing Award: A House Made of Splinters

Special Jury Award for Documentary Craft: The Territory

Special Jury Award for Excellence In Verité Filmmaking: Midwives

OTHER AWARDS

NEXT Audience Award: Framing Agnes

NEXT Innovator Award: Chase Joynt, Framing Agnes

Alfred P. Sloan Feature Film Prize: After Yang

Sundance Institute NHK Award: Hasan Hadi, The President’s Cake

Sundance Institute/Amazon Studios Producers Award for Narrative Features: Amanda Marshall, God’s Country

Sundance Institute/Amazon Studios Producers Award for Documentary Features: Su Kim, Free Chol Soo Lee

Sundance Institute/Adobe Mentorship Award for Editing Documentary: Toby Shimin

(Image: @tbirdd6/Instagram)