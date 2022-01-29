Sundance Film Festival: From 'Navalny' To 'Nanny', Here's The Complete List Of Winners

Quick links:
Image: @tbirdd6/Instagram
The annual Sundance film festival this year decided to go forward with a virtual ceremony due to the surge in COVID cases, caused by the Omicron variant. Recently, the makers of the prestigious festival announced all of the 2022 winners via tweets from their official Twitter handle.
The grand jury prizes went to Nikyatu Jusu‘s feature directorial debut Nanny under the category of US Dramatic title, along with Christine Choy’s The Exiles under US Documentary. Shaunak Sen’s All That Breathes won under World Cinema Documentary, and Alejandro Loayza Grisi’s Utama won under the category of World Cinema Dramatic.
The Audience Awards were earned by the US documentary Navalny and Cooper Raiff’s Cha Cha Real Smooth in the US Dramatic category and Navalny won the Festival Favorite Award. Check out the list of other awardees below:
Grand Jury Prize: Nanny
Audience Award: Cha Cha Real Smooth
Directing: Jamie Dack, Palm Trees and Power Lines
Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award: K.D. Dávila, Emergency
Special Jury Award for Uncompromising Artistic Vision: Bradley Rust Gray, blood
Special Jury Award for Ensemble Cast: John Boyega, Nicole Beharie, Selenis Leyva, Connie Britton, Olivia Washington, London Covington, and Michael K Williams, 892
Grand Jury Prize: The Exiles
Audience Award: Navalny
Directing: Reid Davenport, I Didn’t See You There
Jonathan Oppenheim Editing Award: Erin Casper and Jocelyne Chaput, Fire of Love
Special Jury Award for Impact for Change: Aftershock
Special Jury Award for Impact for Creative Vision: Descendant
Grand Jury Prize: Utama
Audience Award: Girl Picture
Directing Award: Maryna Er Gorbach, Klondike
Special Jury Award: Leonor Will Never Die
Special Jury Award for Acting for Innovative Spirit: Teresa Sánchez, Dos Estaciones
Grand Jury Prize: All That Breathes
Audience Award: The Territory
Directing Award: A House Made of Splinters
Special Jury Award for Documentary Craft: The Territory
Special Jury Award for Excellence In Verité Filmmaking: Midwives
NEXT Audience Award: Framing Agnes
NEXT Innovator Award: Chase Joynt, Framing Agnes
Alfred P. Sloan Feature Film Prize: After Yang
Sundance Institute NHK Award: Hasan Hadi, The President’s Cake
Sundance Institute/Amazon Studios Producers Award for Narrative Features: Amanda Marshall, God’s Country
Sundance Institute/Amazon Studios Producers Award for Documentary Features: Su Kim, Free Chol Soo Lee
Sundance Institute/Adobe Mentorship Award for Editing Documentary: Toby Shimin
