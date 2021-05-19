Supermodel Naomi Compbell Welcomes A Baby Girl, Pens Note With Beautiful Photo

British supermodel Naomi Campbell has welcomed her first child and it’s a baby girl. The 50-year-old announced the news on Instagram as she shared a picture of her hand holding the baby's feet. “A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother, so honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you, my angel. There is no greater love,” Naomi Campbell wrote while sharing the adorable picture.

Naomi Campbell welcomes her first child

Several congratulatory messages started pouring into the comment section while blessing the little one and congratulating the model for the wonderful news amid the pandemic, Stars like Winnie Harlow, Marc Jacobs, Jodie Turner-Smith, Kelly Ripa, and more congratulated the model for sharing beautiful news. Naomi’s mother Valerie Morris Campbell also took to Instagram and shared her happiness of being a grandmother. Sharing the same picture that was posted by Naomi, Valerie wrote, “Naomi on the birth of her daughter, I’m beyond thrilled as I’ve waited for a long time to be a grandmother.” The model replied to her mother’s sweet post and wrote, “We love you, Mum,” with several heart shape emoticons.

In 2017, the model in her interview with The Evening Standard spoke about her wish to embrace motherhood and become a parent. She was quoted as saying that she is thinking about having children all the time. But now with the advancement in science and technology, Naomi had confessed that she can be a mother whenever she wanted to.

Campbell was the first Black model to appear on the covers of prominent magazines like French Vogue and Time. She was also the first Black model on the cover of American Vogue`s key September issue. The British native began her career as a teenager and has walked for fashion heavyweights such as Versace, Chanel, Prada, and Dolce & Gabbana. She has also championed African designers and co-produced April`s Arise Fashion Week in Lagos, Nigeria. Naomi is also known for her charity work, and in 2005 she founded Fashion For Relief, a charity merging fashion and philanthropy.

(IMAGE:AP/NAOMICAMPBELL/Instagram)

