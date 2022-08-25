Sylvester Stallone & Wife Jennifer Flavin File For Divorce After 25 Years Of Marriage

After 25 years of togetherness, prominent Hollywood star Sylvester Stallon and his wife Jennifer Flavin are parting ways. The Rocky star's wife Jennifer Flavin has filed for a divorce to dissolve her marriage. The actor's wife also issued a statement to People and revealed how they are addressing the 'personal issue.'

On Friday, the 54-year-old Jennifer filed paperwork in Palm Beach County, Florida. She cited the reason for their split as “the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken,” according to court documents obtained by Closer. The court documents also stated that Flavin has put in a word to change her name to Jennifer Lee Flavin while dropping her husband's surname.

Sylvester Stallone, and Jennifer Flavin file for divorce

Amid rumours of Sylvester Stallone and wife Jennifer Flavin's split, the news of their divorce has left fans in deep shock. As per Closer, the court documents have stated that Jennifer has asked all assets and liabilities that the two have accumulated during the course of their 25-year marriage to be “equitably distributed.”

The couple got married back in 1997 after dating for years since 1988. The pair had a significant age gap between them as Stallone recently turned 76 years and Flavin is 54. The International media outlet stated that in the documents, Jennifer claimed that her 'Husband has engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate.” The paperwork suggested that “the Husband should be enjoined from, selling, transferring, assigning, encumbering, or dissipating any assets during the pendency of these proceedings.”

The rumours of their split came to light after Stallone covered up a bicep tattoo that featured his wife Jennifer Flavin's face. The Escape Plan actor reportedly replaced the tattoo with a photo of his dog and fans began to suspect trouble in paradise.

However, no sooner did the news spread like fire, than the actor's rep cleared the air of rumours of a split with a statement. Through the statement, they revealed that the cover-up was due to a glitch in the process of refreshing his wife's tattoo. They further mentioned that the actor 'loves his family' and that the Stallone clan is currently filming a reality show together.

IMAGE: Instagram/jenniferflavinstallone