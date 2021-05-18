Sylvester Stallone Celebrates 24th Wedding Anniversary, Talks About His "blessed Life"

Sylvester Stallone's wife and he quite recently celebrated their 24th wedding anniversary. In order to let his fans and followers know about the same, the Rocky star took to Instagram in order to share a picture of himself along with his better half, Jennifer Flavin Stallone. In response, several fans and followers of the actor, including The Suicide Squad director James Gunn, took to the comments section of the post in order to wish them both. The post and the comments, starting with the one by Gunn, can be found below.

Sylvester Stallone celebrates 24th wedding anniversary with his wife:

James Gunn and the Twitterati react to Sylvester Stallone's Instagram post:

Sylvester Stallone's wife and he tied the knot on 17th May, 1997, in a civil ceremony at The Dorchester Hotel in London, England, followed by a chapel ceremony at Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire. It is believed that the two met at a restaurant in Beverly Hills, California in 1988. When Stallone met Flavin, he was aged around 46, and Flavin was close to 20. The couple dated on an on-and-off basis during the nine years they knew each other as colleagues and eventually acquaintances. In the year 1994, Janice Dickinson, the actor with who Stallone was allegedly having an affair, delivered a baby girl and claimed that Stallone is the father, but the DNA tests concluded that it was not the case. In the year 1995, by which point Stallone and Lavin had been single for several years, kept their differences aside, reconciled and eventually married. As of today, the couple is parents to three children, namely Sistine Stallone, Scarlet Rose Stallone and Sophia Rose Stallone.

In addition to Sylvester Stallone's Instagram post, Flavin took shared a throwback picture from their marriage day on the occasion. The picture sees the actor and the former model dressed up in their respective wedding outfits and smiling for the camera. That image can be found below.

On the work front, the list of most recent Sylvester Stallone's movies include films like Creed 2, Escape Plan 2, Backtrace, Escape Plan: The Extractors, and Rambo: Last Blood. Stallone will be next seen in James Gunn’s version of The Suicide Squad, voicing the character of King Shark. The poster featuring the character that is a part of Sylvester Stallone's latest film can be found below.

