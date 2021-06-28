Sylvester Stallone Wishes His Daughter Sistine A Very Happy Birthday; View Post

Sylvester Stallone quite recently took to Instagram in order to wish his daughter, Sistine a very happy birthday. The image through which the actor has done so, sees Sylvester Stallone's daughter and him spending some quality time together at a public place. In addition to the same, through Sylvester Stallone's Instagram post, the actor has even implied that Sisting must stay as she is. The post, which is a part of Sylvester Stallone's video and photo library on Instagram, can be found below.

Sylvester Stallone wishes his daughter, Sisting, a very happy birthday:

It is fairly common for Sylvester Stallone to celebrate milestones and anniversaries pertaining to the members of his family and share pictures from the celebration after. Additionally, the actor shares glimpses of his family members time and again. Some of those can be found below.

On the work front, the list of most recent Sylvester Stallone's movies includes films like Creed 2, Escape Plan 2, Backtrace, Escape Plan: The Extractors, and Rambo: Last Blood, amongst others. Stallone will be next seen in James Gunn’s version of The Suicide Squad, voicing the character of King Shark. The poster featuring the character can be found below.

The trailer of the upcoming addition to the list of Sylvester Stallone's movies, which has been directed by James Gunn, can be found below. As one can see, the character of King Shark, which has been voiced by Stallone, is essentially the muscle of the group as he is seen taking down one individual after the other. In the past, there have been several iterations of the character, but the one played by Stallone is the Great White version of the same. More information regarding Sylvester Stallone's upcoming movies will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

The Suicide Squad trailer:

