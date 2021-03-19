Tammy Rivera Spends 6-figure Amount On Shopping And Skincare; Here Are All Details

Tammy Rivera has been making headlines for an unusual activity during the coronavirus pandemic lockdown. People have turned to yoga, exercise, or finding new hobbies, but Tammy found another activity altogether to do in the lockdown. She splurged a good 6-figure worth of money on shopping and skincare.

Tammy Rivera spent $100K on shopping

According to Page Six Style, Tammy Rivera has spent a whopping $100,000 on shopping of clothes and skincare. She brought a range of bags from luxury brands like Birkin, Chanel, Celine, Dior, etc. She also mentioned buying four pairs of sneakers. The Chanel bag is a small orange purse that costs $2,600, whereas the Dior bag cost $6,000 and she also bought two bags from Celine which cost $2,200 each. In addition to bags, and sneakers, Tammy also revealed to have bought jewellery, shoes, and scarves from luxury brands like Gucci, Valentino, Chloé, and Chanel.

She added further to the list by mentioning that she spent around $1,000 on skincare and beauty products. The reason for that was that her complexion has been "acting crazy" and that her skin has "breaking out every other day". In addition to spending money on shopping and cosmetics, she also revealed to have invested $200,000 in her swimwear line T.Rivera, which was launched in 2015. Tammy mentioned that she plans to open a new showroom at Piedmont Avenue in Atlanta. She added that her swimwear line consists of one-piece swimsuits, especially for the mothers who want to look good on the beach or by the pool.

The reason for her branching out is that she wants to step out of her husband Waka Flocka's shadow. She said that she wants to build her own empire. Tammy added that she is "not mad" and does not "take offence" when people call her "Waka Flocka's wife", but she wants people to address her as Tammy Rivera too.

About Tammy Rivera

Tammy Rivera is the former cast member of VH1 reality show Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. She is also a singer and made her debut with a single All These Kisses in June 2017. She also appears on the show Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka on WETV along with her husband and rapper Wacka Flocka. In May 2020, she released a single titled Charlie, a song dedicated to her daughter Charlie. Tammy Rivera's family includes her husband Wacka Flocka whom she married in 2014, and daughter Charlie who was born in 2005.