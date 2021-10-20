Taraji P Henson Reveals Battle With Stomach Illness, Opens Up On Stunning Transformation

Taraji P Henson's Instagram has been filled with numerous workout-related posts over the past few weeks. All the efforts towards her fitness seemed to have worked as she dropped pictures of her stunning transformation in a recent magazine photoshoot. Her decision to work on her body is been underway for close to two years now, and the efforts towards it had started when stomach illness got worse for her.

While the Hidden Figures star followed a strict diet, her focus on the mission wavered during the COVID-19 lockdown. She felt that one could eat as much as they wanted since no one was venturing out. In a recent interview, she opened up on the numerous battles she faced, before reaching a point that stunned netizens and celebrities.

Taraji P Henson opens up on stomach illness, fitness, transformation

In a recent interview with Women's Health magazine, Henson revealed that she was battling stomach illness for over 20 years. The issues were so much that there were multiple episodes of uncontrollable vomiting. Her illness reportedly even put the doctors in a fix as the proton-pump inhibitor, a medication to prevent the vomiting by treating acid reflux, did not cure her completely though it succeeded in putting an end to the vomiting temporarily.

Later, the bouts of vomiting returned for the 51-year-old in 2015 and 2017. The condition was such that she was rushed to the hospital for treatment. Henson shared that the doctor told her she had to correct what was 'going on inside' of her or else there were chances of her developing stomach ulcers, which could lead to stomach cancer.

Henson then consulted a holistic doctor, who told her that she was suffering from small intestinal bacterial growth. The doctor asked her to follow a plant-based diet involving fresh fruits, vegetables, fermented food that will allow the growth of the good bacteria in her body again. The pandemic, however, proved costly for her when she started having cake and Old Fashioned, as she enjoyed some pool time. The turning point for her was when she woke up with a Cheeto on her face one day when she declared that this could not 'sink' her, deciding to take care of her fitness again.

(Image: @tarajiphenson/Instagram)