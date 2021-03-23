Taylor Dee, An Upcoming Country Singer From Texas, Has Passed Away At Age 33

Taylor Dee, an upcoming country singer from Texas, has died in a car accident. A few weeks ago, there were reports about a car accident in North Texas. Friends and family of the country singer Taylor Dee have confirmed that it was she who was inside the car. Taylor Dee's age at the time of her death was 33. Taylor Dee had released her first single, The Buzz in June 2019. The song was played on several radio stations in and around Texas. Her other songs include a Christmas single Put a Bow on It, and the 2021 single Top Shelf Liquor.

Taylor Dee's death reason

According to CBS DFW, she passed away on March 14, 2021, after sustaining injuries in a rollover car crash accident that happened in Euless, Texas. The investigation for the accident is currently underway.

Taylor Dee was driving an SUV. She was driving on State Highway 183 around 10.30 pm. The officers informed that she might have missed her exit turn and rammed the car into a barricade. The SUV rolled over, hitting the overhead sign, and ejected the singer. According to Euless Police, she was not wearing any seatbelt. There was also a second person with the singer, but they have sustained minor injuries and are expected to fully recover.

The president of Texas Country Music Association told KURL8, that Taylor Dee was 'a real deal', that Taylor had ' a true talent with a heart and passion'. She further added that Taylor's talent was evident in every performance, but she also allowed her fans 'to know her heart'. Songwriter Chad Roland also spoke to KURL8 about the late singer. He said that he met Taylor in 2018 but it felt as if they knew 'each other many lifetimes. He also added that they met a lot often and shared stories and secrets. They 'genuinely loved each other' and they hoped that feeling 'spilled into the music'.

The singer has a son and a daughter. A GoFundMe campaign was initiated for the funeral expenses of the country singer. $13,000 out of the $15,000 goal are already collected.