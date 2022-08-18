Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert To Be Live Streamed; Chris Rock, Oliver Shane To Be Present

Paramount+ announced Wednesday morning that it will live stream the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert, a music industry gathering that will honour the late Foo Fighters drummer who tragically passed away on March 25 at the age of 50.

The statement was accompanied by a list of key contributors to the event, many of which had previously been unannounced.

Paramount+ to Livestream Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert

Paramount has announced the new list of guests during the event, which includes Travis Barker, Martin Chambers, Stewart Copeland, Josh Freese, Violet Grohl, Justin Hawkins, James Gang, Brian Johnson, Kesha, Luke Spiller, and Lars Ulrich, with a special appearance by Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock. Also, Taylor Hawkins’ son, Shane will be seen, who performed Foo Fighters’ “My Hero” as a tribute to his late father at a block party in July, as per Variety.

Bruce Gillmer, president of music, music talent, programming, and Events at Paramount and chief content officer of music at Paramount+ said, "Taylor was not only an incredible drummer and musician but truly one of the most passionate super fans of music the world has seen. His infectious energy and unique talent will continue to live on through his vast body of work".

“Together with the Foo Fighters and the Hawkins family, we look forward to leveraging Paramount’s global scale to mirror Taylor’s worldwide impact through this special tribute concert for audiences everywhere,” he added.

According to Variety, the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert will be captured live beginning at 11:30 EST on Sept. 3 at Wembley Stadium in London. The telecast will be directed by Joel Gallen and produced by Emer Patten for EP-PIC Films & Creative. Live coverage of the concert will be available on Paramount+ domestically, Pluto TV internationally, and MTV Brand YouTube Channels globally. On-demand access will begin on Paramount+ on Sept. 3, with Pluto TV and MTV TV VOD following on September 5.

(Image: AP)