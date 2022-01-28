Taylor Lautner Looks Back At Fame He Got After Twilight: 'Cars Would Follow Me Everywhere'

Actor Taylor Lautner who received fame and popularity with the famous supernatural series Twilight looked back on the fame he experienced. During a recent interaction with Today, the actor who played the role of Jacob in the series, reflected on being thrust into the spotlight at the age of 16 years and the attention that followed while starring in the five-film franchise.

The series was adapted from Stephenie Meyer’s bestselling novels and cultivated a dedicated fandom, grossing over $3 billion at the box office. Amid the film’s success, Lautner explained that the fame would become overwhelming and he couldn’t “live a normal life” without being followed or recognized.

Taylor Lautner looks back at his Twilight fame

Sharing his thoughts on the same, the actor explained that he was completely surprised to take in the overnight fame. He shared that when he was 16, 17, 18 years old, he used to wake up and tried to go out for a walk or go on a date, he used to spot 12 cars waiting outside his house to follow him wherever he would go. He also explained how he would visit places and would see thousands of fans screaming his name.

After receiving so much fame post the success of the series, Lautner even admitted that for over 10 years he wouldn’t go to a grocery store, movie theater, or mall out of fear of being recognized. When he finally visited a grocery store, he explained that it was not less than freedom for him. He reminisced the time, when he would not leave his house, or if he did then, sunglasses and a hat used to be his main essentials back then. Towards the end of his interaction, the actor revealed that he was just was scared and super anxious to step out, so he would just avoid it.

The final film in the Twilight franchise, Breaking Dawn: Part 2, was released in 2012 and Lautner went on to star in Scream Queens but the level of attention died down. As the level of fame subsided, Lautner admitted he realized how quickly everything can go away. After taking time away from the spotlight and acting, Lautner said he feels “so much better today than I have in the last 4-5 years.”

IMAGE: Twitter/Twilight/AP: