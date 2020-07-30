Taylor Swift Removes 'the' From Her Folklore Merch After Accusations From A Fashion Brand

Taylor Swift's team recently responded to the accusations that the singer stole Folklore merchandise's logo from a Black-owned brand. The problem originated from the word 'The' before her 'Folklore Album' merch. The word has since been removed. Read the entire report below.

Also Read | Is Taylor Swift's 'folklore' album song 'betty' inspired by a 'FRIENDS' episode?

Taylor Swift's team recently issued a statement to a media outlet regarding artist Amira Rasool's accusations. Here's what they stated via a tweet -

Yesterday, we were made aware of a complaint that the specific use of the word 'the' before 'folklore album' on some of the folklore album merchandise was of concern. Absolutely no merchandise using 'the' before the words 'folklore album' has been manufactured or sent out. In good faith, we honored her request and immediately notified everyone who had ordered merchandise with the word 'the' preceding 'folklore album' that they will now receive their order with the design change.

The artist, after hearing the news, commended the singer on her decision. In her post on Instagram, Amira Rasool wrote - Thank you for everyone’s support, I have read all of your messages and I truly appreciate them. Taylor Swift’s team took a great first step by removing “the” from all of the merchandise. We are in conversation with her team about the necessary next steps to make this situation right. Special shout out to my lawyers at @fenwickwestllp and my sister @nia_rasoolgroup for the guidance and support. Take a look at her post:

Also Read | Taylor Swift's 'folklore' explained: The meaning behind all the songs in the album

Also Read | Taylor Swift's 'Folklore' sparks several fan theories that have taken over the internet

A lot of people responded to the post by commending Amira Rasool and Taylor Swift's actions. Fans responded with a 'yes' and clapping emojis in the caption. Take a look at the comments:

Also Read | Did Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn break up or is it just a rumour?

Pic Credit: Amira Rasool's Instagram

The original complaint

Amira Rasool is the founder of The Folklore brand which is a Black-owned fashion brand aimed at black empowerment. The founder had recently pointed out that use of the word 'The' before Taylor Swift's 'Folklore Album' merch was a good example of how 'large companies/celebrities copy the work of small minority-owned business owners'. Take a look at the post:

Promo Pic Credit: Taylor Swift's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.