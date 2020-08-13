Taylor Swift's Song Lyrics That Reportedly Throw Shade On Other Celebrities

Taylor Swift’s songs carry lyrics that are jam-packed with juicy details about her love life, friendships, and also feuds. The 28-year-old pop-singer has shaded many celebrities in her songs, which includes disgruntled tracks directed at well-known ex-boyfriends including John Mayer and Jake Gyllenhaal. Taylor Swift’s also shaded some celebrities and gave hidden messages to celebrity enemies such as Kanye West and Kim Kardashian via her songs. Here is a compilation-

Every time Taylor Swift dissed other celebrities through her songs

"This Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things" (2017)

This song reportedly targets Kanye West & Kim Kardashian

Lyrics: It was so nice being friends again / There I was giving you a second chance / But then you stabbed my back while shaking my hand / And therein lies the issue / Friends don’t try to trick you / Get you on the phone and mind-twist you / And so I took an ax to a mended fence.

If you have listened to this song, you would’ve noticed that this song was a direct reference to Swift's feud with West and Kardashian. The “second chance” she sings about might refer to Taylor Swift and West’s surprising friendship after he interrupted her award-accepting speech at the Video Music Awards, 2009. And then after seven years, Taylor Swift came under fire after Kim Kardashian posted a Snapchat video of Taylor’s song Reputation. West also talked about his song “Famous” on the phone. That video had come after Swift claimed that she had never heard the song nor was told that West was going to call her "that b***h" in the song.

"Look What You Made Me Do" (2017)

This song reportedly targets Katy Perry and Kanye West

Lyrics: You asked me for a place to sleep/ Locked me out and threw a feast (What?)

Most of the fans are aware that Katy Perry and Taylor Swift have been entangled in a feud for years. Reports also say that many fans consider that the reference to a "feast" in this lyric is a jab at Perry's 2017 single "Bon Appétit,". In this song, Taylor Swift sings about food and literally serves herself on a platter in the music video and in performances.

Lyrics: I don't like your little games Don't like your tilted stage/ The role you made me play/ Of the fool, no, I don't like you I don't like your perfect crime/ How you laugh when you lie/ You said the gun was mine/ Isn't cool, no, I don't like you (oh)

After the song was released, fans had assumed that the mention in "Look What You Made Me Do" was in reference to West's famous stage performance from his Saint Pablo Tour. The listeners also believe that the lyric was supposed and referred to West's physical stage and emotional shadiness and the time he double-crossed Swift.

"I Did Something Bad" (2017)

This song reportedly targets Kim Kardashian

Lyrics: They’re burning all the witches, even if you aren’t one / They got their pitchforks and proof / Their receipts and reasons / They’re burning all the witches, even if you aren’t one / So light me up

Though the song’s lyrics were subtle, fans of Taylor believed that the reference to receipts in "I Did Something Bad" is a call to Kim Kardashian using a Snapchat video of Swift and West. The song basically suggests that Kardashian is a "witch hunter" who incorrectly burnt her.

