'Texas Chainsaw Massacre' Sequel Poster Promises A Spookier Take On The Franchise Film

The iconic character Leatherface is back for yet another spine-chilling franchise film of Texas Chainsaw Massacre, as director David Blue Garcia shared the first poster of the upcoming sequel on October 20, 2020. David Blue Garcia shared the poster of the film on his Instagram handle, which features a spooky representation of the series' villain, Leatherface. Take a look.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre sequel poster

The text on the poster reads: ‘In 1974, the world witnessed one of the most bizarre crimes in the annals of American history. In 2021, the face of madness returns’. In his caption, David Blue Garcia mentioned that he was approved as the director for the film on a plane to Sofia, Bulgaria after a whirlwind of calls and zoom meetings with all sorts of producers. Here is what the director wrote:

In his caption, David mentioned, "In early August I was about to go for a run in the Texas heat when Legendary Pictures called. 'Are you sitting down? We need a Director to take over Texas Chainsaw Massacre.' That was a Thursday afternoon. After a whirlwind of calls and zoom meetings with all sorts of producers I was approved and on a plane to Sofia, Bulgaria that same Sunday. A week later we started shooting."



He continued, "I was also lucky enough to bring @rickdiazdp along for the ride as the Dp. It was great to have another Texan, #rgv native, and LatinX filmmaker on board to help bring this latest iteration of TCM to life. Shoutout to @inclusionmgmt and @vervetla and a HUGE thanks to @legendary and @iamfedealvarez and @shinshimosawa who took a chance and gave us the opportunity of lifetime."

Last Texas Chainsaw Massacre film:

The movie was released in 2017. Starring Alexandra Daddario, Tania Raymonde and Scott Eastwood in the leading role, the movie follows the story of Heather, a young woman, who travels to Texas to acquire the property she has inherited from her grandmother. However, the film gets further interesting when Heather realises that a chainsaw-wielding killer is roaming in the mansion. If the rumours are to be believed, Texas Chainsaw Massacre was made on a budget of 2 crores USD and earned a massive 4.72 crores USD during its run in theatres.

