'The Bachelor' Stars Arie Luyendyk And Lauren Burnham Share First Pictures Of Their Twins

The Bachelor's Arie Luyendyk and his wife Lauren Burnham recently welcomed their twins. The couple could not contain their happiness and excitement and took to their Instagram accounts to share adorable pictures of their newborns. Arie announced the arrival of their twins on his story and later on shared pictures of them on his social media.

In the story, he wrote, "@luyendyktwins are here! Momma and babies are doing great and everything went smoothly." He further wrote, "Spending time cherishing these moments, thank you for all the support". Check out the pictures of the twins.

Arie Luyendyk and Lauren Burnham welcome twins

(Image Courtesy: Arie Luyendyk's Instagram)

Other than this, he also posted a bunch of pictures of the newborns. The couple welcomed a boy and girl on June 11. After two days, Arie surprised his fans by sharing the first photos of the twins cuddling with their mother. In the post, Lauren can be seen holding the twins while she is at the hospital. In the caption, he talked about being proud of his wife and how she is a strong woman. He wrote, "Never been prouder of my wife than in this moment. She is the strongest woman I know and I’m lucky to be on this incredible journey with her. We are proud parents of a healthy boy and girl!". The comments section is filled with their fans congratulating them. Check out the first pictures of the twins.

(Image Courtesy: Arie Luyendyk's Instagram)

More about Arie and Lauren

In December 2020, the couple announced the pregnancy after suffering from a miscarriage earlier that year in May. They announced that they were expecting twins and a few days later they revealed that it is a boy and a girl. The two met on Arie's season of The Bachelor and got married in January 2019. They also have a 2-year old daughter, Alessi.

Earlier, in an interview with People, they revealed that they have decided the name of their newborns a couple of years ago. They revealed that when they came up with a name for their daughter, they also decided on names for a boy and a girl. To their luck, they are now parents to twins and will use the names that they decided.

IMAGE: Arie Luyendyk's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.