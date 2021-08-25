'The Batman': Matt Reeves Deems Robert Pattinson Film As 'most Emotional Batman Movie'

Ever since Matt Reeves The Batman starring Robert Pattinson was announced, fans have been eagerly waiting for movies updates. New footage of The Batman was screened at CinemaCon in Las Vegas and also included a featurette of the director Reeves and Pattinson talking about the upcoming dark knight film. Reeves in the footage said that the upcoming instalment of Batman would be the 'most emotional Batman ever.'

Matt Reeves on upcoming The Batman movie

New footage of The Batman movie was screened at CinemaCon in Las Vegas and as per Entertainment Weekly, the footage featured the film's gloomy aesthetic and bits and pieces of Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne brooding along the city streets fighting his foes.

As per reports, the new footage also included a featurette of the director Reeves and Pattinson talking about the film. Reeves was heard saying that the movie was inspired by Frank Miller's Batman: Year One. He said, "I felt that we've seen lots of origin stories. It seems things go further and further into fantasy, and I thought, well, one place we haven't been being grounding it in the way that Year One does, to come right into a young Batman, not being an origin tale, but referring to his origins and shaking him to his core."

Reeves further added that the movie was practical but at the same time it was the 'most emotional Batman movie ever made'. Pattinson also spoke about his role as the dark knight and said that the project was different and special to him. He added, "For some reason, Batman has always stood out as one of the major characters of the 20th century, and so many people connect with it on such a deep level for so many different reasons. From the first conversation I had with Matt about it, I just knew that there was something radically different."

Last August, Reeves told fans at DC FanDome that the movie would concentrate on the early days of Batman/Burce Wayne when he was 'very far from being perfect.' He added, "One of the things that are interesting is learning how to be Batman. It's a criminological experiment. He's trying to figure out what he can do to change this place."

(Image Credits: The Batman's official Instagram)