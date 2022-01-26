'The Batman' New Poster Gives Clear Look At Riddler, Penguin And Catwoman

As Matt Reeves The Batman inches closer to its release date, makers are releasing new posters and teasers to keep fans on the edge. The movie will be introducing Robert Pattinson as the Dark Knight along with Paul Dano as the Riddler. Warner Bros. India dropped a new poster of the movie and for the first time gave fans a clear view of Dano's Riddler and Colin Farrell's Penguin. See the poster here.

The Batman new poster out

Warner Bros. India shared a new poster of The Batman and for the first time featured the main antagonist of the movie, Riddler, alongside mob boss Penguin and Catwoman. The three characters were placed in front-and-centre, along with depictions of Pattinson's two identities, the vigilante Batman and businessman Bruce Wayne. Take a look at the poster here,

Director Matt Reeves, in a conversation with MovieMaker, revealed that real-life murdered Zodiac Killer was used as the base to create Riddler's character. He said, "The premise of the movie is that the Riddler is kind of mould in an almost Zodiac Killer sort of mode and is killing very prominent figures in Gotham, and they are the pillars of society. These are supposedly legitimate figures. It begins with the mayor, and then it escalates from there."

On the other hand, Reeves told Empire magazine that Robert Pattinson's Caped Crusader was inspired by Nirvana's lead singer Kurt Cobain. He said, "When I write, I listen to music, and as I was writing the first act, I put on Nirvana’s 'Something In The Way'. That’s when it came to me that, rather than make Bruce Wayne the playboy version we’ve seen before, there’s another version who had gone through a great tragedy and become a recluse. So I started making this connection to Gus Van Sant’s Last Days, and the idea of this fictionalised version of Kurt Cobain being in this kind of decaying manor."

The cast of The Batman also includes Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Jeffrey Wright as the GCPD’s James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as mayoral candidate Bella Reál, Andy Serkis as Alfred and Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot. The movie is set to hit the theatres In the United Kingdom on March 4, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@warnerbrosindia