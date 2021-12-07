Last Updated:

'The Batman' Spinoff Series Announced; Will See Colin Farrell Reprise His Role As Penguin

Colin Farrell is all set to return as The Penguin after 'The Batman' as the 'Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them' star is getting a series spin-off.

Joel Kurian
The Batman is three months away from its release, and for fans awaiting the Robert Pattinson venture to come out, there is an update from the world of the superhero. One of the characters in the film is gearing up for a spin-off. The Penguin aka Oswald Cobblepot is all set to feature in a special series surrounding his character. 

While the news about the series was first shared a few months ago, it has now emerged that Colin will be starring in the venture. Not just acting, he has also signed on as the executive producer of the series for HBO Max.

Colin Farrell to star as The Penguin in The Batman spin-off series

Colin Farrell, as per a report on Variety, will portray the antagonist in the spin-off which is being scripted by Lauren LeFranc.  The plot of the venture will trace the villain's journey up the underworld of Gotham city to become the crime lord.

Apart from the Tigerland star, Matt Reeves, the director of The Batman and Dylan Clark, the producer, will also serve as executive producers on the show. This will be the second spinoff series about Batman at HBO Max after another spin-off series delving into the Gotham City Police Department.

The character The Penguin is the one creating chaos in the upcoming The Batman. Colin could be seen almost unrecognisable in the trailer of the action movie, looking much older, bulkier and balding with the use of heavy prosthetics. More on what his character was about, and the changes, if any, from the previous portrayals, will be seen only when the film hits the theatres on March 4. 

This was his first association with The Batman franchise.  

Colin Farrell on the professional front

Before The Batman, Colin was known for his work in Bruges, which fetched him a Golden Globe Award. Among the other popular ventures of his career include Phone Booth, S.W.A.T, The Recruit, Horrible Bosses, The Lobster, which fetched him a Golden Globe again, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Dead Man Down,  Saving Mr. Banks and True Detective.

